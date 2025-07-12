Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were recently spotted at Los Angeles International Airport ahead of West's stadium show in Shanghai. The couple were photographed going through TSA checks, forgoing the usual life of luxury for a celebrity with the resources of someone like West.

Censori wore a black shirt with what looked like a pair of briefs (but were more likely just an extra short pair of shorts), to go along with open-toed thong boots. Of course, the boots are even less TSA-friendly than the choice of pants Censori went with.

West's latest travels come with a bit more controversy than usual. His ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, accused him of sexual assault after an initial 2024 lawsuit that alleged sexual harassment.

Elsewhere, festival promoters canceled the Rubicon Festival, a popular yearly hip-hop event in Slovakia. West's initial announcement also came with a petition against allowing him to show up. The promoters defended their decision, citing his apology and deletion of controversial statements.

Rubicon promoters also advertised Kanye West's involvement as his only show in Europe of 2025, as his history of antisemitism led to him essentially being redlisted. Several artists announced that they would be pulling out. That led to the decision to pull the plug on the 2025 edition of the show.

Kanye West Concert

Kanye West's concert appears to have gone on without any issues. The show at Shanghai Stadium covered every era of his career in a 37-song set. He seemingly made it through without saying anything objectionable.