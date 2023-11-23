Album Reviews
- MusicKa$hdami "oasis" ReviewKa$hdami's latest release may not be an album of the year contender, but it does show great promise for the young rapper's future. By TeeJay Small
- MusicKid Cudi "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)" Review"INSANO (NITRO MEGA)" is ultimately nothing groundbreaking, but serves its purpose for an artist that has constantly pushed himself musically.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicBlu & Roy Royal "Royal Blu" ReviewWest coast rapper Blu and L.A.-based producer Roy Royal have locked in for a project which is quite brief, but endlessly memorable. By TeeJay Small
- MusicMoney Man "Purple Heart" ReviewMoney Man's latest LP "Purple Heart" is his 22nd full-length release. But is this album his best venture yet, or just a brief pit-stop? By TeeJay Small
- MusicDizzee Rascal "Don't Take It Personal" ReviewDizzee Rascal is “flying, smiling and vibing” on his latest album. It is an enjoyable listen, but does not go far beyond that.By Wyatt Westlake
- ReviewsYeat "2093" Album ReviewOver the past few years, people have doubted whether Yeat is the future of rap. This industrial, misanthropic, and hard-hitting LP silences all opposition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBabyDrill "ScoreGod" ReviewBabyDrill's third studio record, "ScoreGod" likely won't win over any new fans, but the record will surely appease day 1 listeners.By TeeJay Small
- MusicUsher "Coming Home" Review30 years into his career, and Usher’s comeback is only the beginning.By Demi Phillips
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign "Vultures 1" ReviewKanye West switches gears with the help on Ty Dolla $ign on “Vultures 1." Together, they deliver a fun and brash body of work that sounds more focused than anything else Kanye’s released since “TLOP.”By Aron A.
- MusicLittle Simz "Drop 7" Review"Drop 7" leaves a lasting impression but more importantly, it indicates the potential next steps in Little Simz’s creative progression.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicIcewear Vezzo "Live From The 6" ReviewIcewear Vezzo showcases his versatility and maturity on his latest release, though it may not outshine his previous work.By TeeJay Small
- MusicTiaCorine "Almost There" ReviewTiaCorine’s major label debut is a step in the right direction. By Demi Phillips
- MusicHit-Boy & The Alchemist "THEODORE & ANDRE" Review"Theodore & Andre" is a lean 3-track EP that displays the chemistry between two artists at the top of their game as rappers and producers.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicBenny The Butcher "Everybody Can't Go" ReviewBenny The Butcher takes a triumphant leap on "Everybody Can’t Go," with assistance from Hit-Boy and The Alchemist.By Aron A.
- Original ContentKid Cudi "INSANO" Album ReviewWhile it's great to see Mr. Rager in a more energetic, carefree, and musically evolved place, the execution on his ninth studio LP leaves a lot to be desired.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj "Pink Friday 2" ReviewWhile the tracklist is bloated, Nicki Minaj effortlessly defends her throne on "Pink Friday 2."By Aron A.
- MusicDrake "Scary Hours 3" ReviewIn a 2+ year run that found Drake exploring new sonic turf, he returns to his roots on "Scary Hours 3." By Aron A.
- ReviewsAndre 3000 "New Blue Sun" ReviewBalance, discovery, reflection, and a whole lot of sonic wizardry make 3 Stacks' first "solo" album in 20 years a compellingly emotive return.By Gabriel Bras Nevares