Playboi Carti "MUSIC" Review

Atlanta remains a haven of creativity, yet the current landscape feels drastically different than it did just a few years ago. The Migos are no more, Future has crossed into his 40s, and Young Thug’s YSL collective has crumbled under a RICO case. In the aftermath, Playboi Carti has emerged as an unlikely yet essential representative of the younger generation, holding the torch as his peers face legal battles or settle into their roles as elder statesmen.

Since Takeoff’s passing and the legal fallout of YSL, fans have endured endless teases and rumors of Carti’s next move. Songs have leaked, release dates have come and gone, and entire Rolling Loud sets have passed without an official word. Perhaps the momentum has waned since the days of “HBA” and “Evil Jordan” lighting up timelines, but Carti’s cult-like fanbase has remained patient. When Akademiks finally confirmed the album’s impending release, it felt like the end of a long-running myth. That patience has finally been rewarded with MUSIC—an expansive, lengthy, and slightly nostalgic project that dares to push his sound forward while staying true to his chaotic vision.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

At its core, MUSIC is raw, abrasive, and purposefully disjointed—like a mosh pit of distorted sound where chaos reigns and fluidity becomes a distant memory. The album’s opening track, “Pop Out,” sets the tone with guttural, punk-adjacent influences that harken back to his SoundCloud roots. Yet, while the production choices are expansive and eclectic, Playboi Carti’s presence feels more like an additional instrument than the driving force of the tracks. It’s as if he’s become a vessel for his producers’ vision, blending into the fabric rather than commanding it. This is evident on songs like “Crush” alongside Travis Scott, where elements of electronic and trap meld together with gospel-like choirs that accentuate the production as much as Carti and Scott’s ad-lib-filled performance.

For all its ambition, the project doesn’t delve into any new themes outside of the usual money, drugs, and sex, but Carti compensates with a handful of vocal experiments. Tracks like Travis Scott’s “Fe!n” and Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival” showcase how effective tonal changes can be when applied to collaborations, even if they don’t always hit the mark. On “K-Pop,” Carti employs a deep, garbled voice reminiscent of his feature on “Fe!n,” adding a fresh dimension to his delivery. Meanwhile, “Cocaine Nose” pushes that raspy, guttural voice even further, evolving into a primal growl over distorted guitars and heavy drums.

Still, it’s the range of star-studded guests on MUSIC that shapes the album into a blockbuster affair. Future, Young Thug, Jhené Aiko, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Skepta, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar flesh out the tracklist, with many appearing multiple times. The problem is that some of these collaborations sound as though they weren’t originally intended for Carti. “PHILLY” ft. Travis Scott, for example, feels like a leftover from Huncho Jack—more Travis than Carti. The result is a track that ultimately sounds like Travis Scott featuring Playboi Carti rather than the other way around.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Scott appears four times in total, with his penultimate appearance landing alongside Future (who appears twice) on the anthemic, Wheezy-produced “CHARGE DEM HOES A FEE.” Alongside the Swamp Izzo drops scattered across the album, the track embodies mixtape-era revivalism—muddy, lo-fi, and sinister yet colossal and rager-ready. That sinister energy extends to Kendrick Lamar’s three appearances on MUSIC, particularly on “Good Credit,” where his lyrical proficiencies sit in the driver’s seat. However, his other two appearances serve Carti much more effectively, where Dot lends colorful ad-libs to “Mojo Jojo” and melodic flourishes to “BackD00r.”