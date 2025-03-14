Playboi Carti Unveils The Star-Studded Tracklist For "I AM MUSIC"

Playboi Carti is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop and he has his fans in the palm of his hand. Overall, he has been teasing I AM MUSIC for years at this point and the album still isn't here. The album was originally supposed to drop at midnight tonight. However, it eventually got delayed to 3 AM EST. From there, the album didn't come out and according to DJ Akademiks, it was due to sample clearances. It is now 7 AM and we still do not have the album.

For a lot of fans, this is unacceptable. However, we thankfully got blessed with the tracklist as Carti posted it on his burner account on Instagram. Below, you can see that this album has 30 songs on it and many of them are tracks that used to be known as leaks circulating on YouTube and Spotify. Now, we are finally going to get real mixes of these tracks and that is pretty coo.. Although at this point, fans just want to see the album in their Spotify.

Playboi Carti - "I AM MUSIC" Tracklist

There are some massive features here including Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and even Young Thug. Some of these artists are featured multiple times which is going to make for an interesting sequencing. While 30 tracks is a lot, it makes sense when you consider how long the fans have waited for this album. Only time will tell whether or not it meets expectations.

Tracklist: