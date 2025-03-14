Playboi Carti Unveils The Star-Studded Tracklist For "I AM MUSIC"

Playboi Carti has been teasing fans with "I AM MUSIC" and although it has yet to drop, we at least some information to work with.

Playboi Carti is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop and he has his fans in the palm of his hand. Overall, he has been teasing I AM MUSIC for years at this point and the album still isn't here. The album was originally supposed to drop at midnight tonight. However, it eventually got delayed to 3 AM EST. From there, the album didn't come out and according to DJ Akademiks, it was due to sample clearances. It is now 7 AM and we still do not have the album.

For a lot of fans, this is unacceptable. However, we thankfully got blessed with the tracklist as Carti posted it on his burner account on Instagram. Below, you can see that this album has 30 songs on it and many of them are tracks that used to be known as leaks circulating on YouTube and Spotify. Now, we are finally going to get real mixes of these tracks and that is pretty coo.. Although at this point, fans just want to see the album in their Spotify.

Playboi Carti - "I AM MUSIC" Tracklist

There are some massive features here including Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and even Young Thug. Some of these artists are featured multiple times which is going to make for an interesting sequencing. While 30 tracks is a lot, it makes sense when you consider how long the fans have waited for this album. Only time will tell whether or not it meets expectations.

Tracklist:

  1. Pop Out
  2. Crush ft. Travis Scott
  3. K Pop
  4. Evil Jordan
  5. Mojo Jojo
  6. Philly ft. Travis Scott
  7. Radar
  8. Rather Lie ft. The Weeknd
  9. Fine Shit
  10. Backdoor
  11. Toxic ft. Skepta
  12. Munyun
  13. Crank
  14. Charge Dem Hoes A Fee ft. Future
  15. Good Credit ft. Kendrick Lamar
  16. I Seeee You Baby Boi
  17. Wake Up F1lthy ft. Travis Scott
  18. Jumpin ft. Lil Uzi Vert
  19. Trim ft. Future
  20. Cocaine Nose
  21. We Need All Da Vibes ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Young Thug
  22. Olympian
  23. Opm Babi
  24. Twin Trim ft. Lil Uzi Vert
  25. Like Weezy
  26. Dis 1 Got It
  27. Walk
  28. HBA
  29. Overly
  30. South Atlanta Baby
