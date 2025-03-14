Playboi Carti Reveals "I AM MUSIC" Features After Briefly Delaying Album

Playboi Carti couldn't help himself. The rapper had the world waiting patiently for the release of his album I AM MUSIC. Then, the delay happened. Carti messaged DJ Akademiks and told him that the album would be delayed three hours. Instead of dropping midnight EST, it will reportedly drop at 3 am EST. As a condolence prize, however, the rapper decided to release some of the features who will be appearing on I AM MUSIC. We're not going to lie, we are very excited to see how these artists sound alongside Playboi Carti.

Carti confirmed that eight artists will appear on I AM MUSIC other than himself. He released the names of seven of them. Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and Ty Dolla Sign are among the superstars who will be dropping verses on the album. Skepta, Young Thug and Future will also be dropping by for what will hopefully lead to some all-time bangers. The Weeknd, the artist who collaborated with Playboi Carti on the recent song "Timeless," will also appear. It's hard to imagine someone looking at this astonishing list of features and being disappointed. But there's even more. An eighth name was blocked out, and will be kept secret for the time being. It could very well be Kendrick Lamar.

Playboi Carti Kendrick Lamar Collab

There are a few reasons why Lamar is the leading candidate to be the eighth feature on I AM MUSIC. For one, DJ Akademiks has repeatedly stated that the Compton rapper will be appearing. He will also throw shots at Drake, according to the media personality. "[He's talking his s**t again," Akademiks asserted. It was also alleged that Kendrick Lamar is the creative director of I AM MUSIC. Ak got on stream and stated that the Compton superstar had a hand in the overall vision of the album. "Kendrick is creative directing the whole sh*t," DJ Akademiks alleged.

Ak went as far as to allege that Lamar was responsible for getting a Playboi Carti and Drake song cut from the final tracklist. Shortly after these allegations were made, however, they were denied. F1LTHY, Playboi Carti's longtime producer, and the man behind I AM MUSIC's only single, "ALL RED," shot down the notion that Lamar was involved as creative director. He has love for the "Not Like Us" rapper, though. "Kendrick fam but he is NOT the creative director of this album," the producer wrote. "This Carti album." Akademiks clapped back at F1LTHY, claiming that he was told about Lamar's involvement from Playboi Carti directly.