Young Thug Ratchets Up Album Excitement By Clearing Instagram

Young Thug has been mostly quiet on the music front since his prison release. The rapper has popped up on Lil Baby's album, but by and large, fans are waiting on an official return. Well, it seems like we will be getting one sooner than later. Young Thug decided to clear his Instagram profile on Thursday, which all but guarantees that the rapper is gearing up to reveal album information. The timing is interesting, given that Thug is rumored to appear on Playboi Carti's upcoming album as well.

March 13 going into March 14 was dominated by Carti discussion. The rapper's long anticipated I AM MUSIC album was confirmed for release. DJ Akademiks, meanwhile, claimed that Young Thug would be one of the guest features. Thugger and Carti have a musical history, and frankly, it would be smart of the former to piggybank on the Carti hype for his own album. Metro Boomin has already confirmed that Thug is working on a new release for 2025. "Clout got the world in a chokehold," he wrote in January. "Back to working on [Young Thug’s] album."

Young Thug Lil Baby Album

Lil Baby has also hinted at a collaborative album between himself, Future and Thugger. The rapper told Complex that Thug put him and Future together, but decided that wanted in on the album after securing his freedom. "There probably won’t be a me and Future tape anymore," Lil Baby stated. "Because Thug is back. So whatever it would be, it'll be all three of us. [And that’s] super exciting, because to me, those are two of the main people that I would say I look up to in the rap game." Baby further stated that he was eager to work with two rappers who could test his creativity. "To be able to spar with them," he opined. "I feel like that's sharpened me up a whole lot."

Young Thug is already planning to return to the stage. The rapper is set to headline Les Ardentes Festival in Belgium on July 5. The festival will mark his first live performance since being released. Given that the rapper has decided to clear out his Instagram, it's safe to infer to that he will have new music out by the time he takes the stage at Les Ardentes Festival. We can't wait to see hear what the newest era of Slime sounds like.