Young Thug Ignites Debate By Revealing His Best Album

BY Caroline Fisher 257 Views
Young Thug Best Album Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Young Thug, when he dropped what he sees as his best album, he felt like he had "achieved the world."

It's no secret that Young Thug has made a lot of great music throughout his career, but according to him, there's one album that stands out more than the others. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper linked up with Adin Ross for a livestream. During it, they ranked all of his projects, and Young Thug revealed that his 2019 debut studio album So Much Fun takes the cake for him.

"It was just the biggest album for me. I just felt like I had achieved the world, and I didn't feel that way about no other album," he explained, as captured by Kurrco. "I felt like So Much Fun was just like, so f*cking fun. [...] That was the best time. That was a time to be alive for sure."

As for Young Thug's favorite song he's made, that would be "Family Don't Matter" from 2017's Beautiful Thugger Girls. Of course, his revelations have earned all kinds of reactions from fans, though many think the ranking was pretty solid.

"That IS his best album by far," one writes. "One of the best albums of all time," another claims. "He’s wrong btw," someone else insists, while a different using says, "Terrible opinion."

Young Thug Adin Ross Stream

During the stream, Young Thug also discussed his favorite Atlanta artists, his relationship with Gunna, his poor oral hygiene habits, and more. He also revealed that his longtime girlfriend Mariah The Scientist recently broke up with him. “I got broke up with, n***a,” he announced. “I got a girl. She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girl."

For now, it remains unclear exactly what led to the split, though he did admit to cheating on her during a jail phone call that leaked last month. He later apologized in a tweet.

Young Thug even announced plans to drop a deluxe edition of his latest album, UY Scuti. "I'm gonna drop some. I'm gonna put them up in the next day or two," he confirmed. "Deluxe. I'm gonna put out a lot of old songs that people always wanted. Sh*t that I already have leaked on the internet, like snippets. Put a lot of the songs out with snippets."

