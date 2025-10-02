Lil Baby Goes Live With Peewee Roscoe Amid Young Thug Drama

Lil Baby still has a new project on the way, but his role in external hip-hop storylines is captivating fans just as much. Recently, he joined an Instagram Live session that Peewee Roscoe was hosting (caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram), leading to more speculation about the drama with Young Thug.

For those unaware, a leaked interrogation video and leaked jail calls caused a firestorm for Spider. Snitching allegations flew back and forth, rap game loyalties fell under scrutiny, and folks heard Thug trash Baby's financial situation with Quality Control in a way that made folks wonder if he resents or did not appreciate this perspective. On the track "Miss My Dogs," Thugger calls on Wham to "pick up the phone," hinting at uncomfortable distance. Nevertheless, Young Thug and Lil Baby dropped "Pardon My Back," their latest collaboration, on the former's new album UY SCUTI.

So how does that tie into Peewee? Well, for those unaware, Peewee Roscoe's defended Young Thug at every turn amid this scandal. He supported his claims of snitching against Gunna and other rappers and also denied that Thug snitched on Roscoe himself. The aforementioned interrogation video saw the YSL MC speak on Peewee and claim he sold drugs to Lil Wayne in order to stray authorities away from criminal allegations.

Lil Baby & Young Thug Calls

As such, many fans felt like this Instagram Live session was an indication that things are smooth between the "Bad Bad Bad" duo. What's more is that Young Thug recently praised Lil Baby during an interview, thanking him, 21 Savage, and Drake for staying by his side amid the leak drama.