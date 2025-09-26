Young Thug Says Drake, Lil Baby & 21 Savage Stood By Him Amid Call Leaks

Young Thug's comments about – and to – Drake, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage in leaked jail calls caused a lot of beef rumors... Which persist.

Young Thug recently sat down for a new interview with The Pivot podcast, on which he spoke about exiting street life, the YSL RICO trial, and his new album UY SCUTI. However, one of the more curious moments of the conversation for hip-hop fans was when he reflected on the leaked jail call scandal he faced earlier this year. Thugger spoke to folks like 21 Savage about other artists like Drake and more frequent collaborators like Lil Baby, and his sometimes negative leanings led to a lot of beef speculation.

However, he says that those three artists were among the few who fully stood by him and didn't switch up on him amid that scandal. We will see if they have any thoughts of their own on the matter. After all, 21 and Baby are on the new album, although Drizzy has shown social media support for it.

"[Baby], Savage, Drake, they the realest people I ever met," Young Thug remarked about his friends. "Savage, Lil Baby, Drake. The jail phones, [when] all that s**t came out, Drake texted me. 'Bruh, n***a, I love you. F**k them. Drop that music, bro. Let your music talk.' [...] It's a few people that didn't call. So I'm damn near happy that this s**t happened because it just showed they colors. I had new plans with all those people included, too. So the people that let that type of s**t change how they feel or change how they move, it's just, like, good."

Young Thug Interview

Furthermore, this is very interesting because of what we know about Young Thug's beefs. He already dissed folks like Gunna and Yak Gotti for allegedly snitching, but the jail call leaks revealed some possible tensions with other MCs. One of those names is Future, who is featured on UY SCUTI thanks to the "Money On Money" single but hasn't really said anything about this situation.

We will see whether or not Young Thug or others address these speculations again in the future. But for now, it seems like he wants to focus on the people who continued to stand by him.

