Young Thug Name-Drops Gunna In Scathing "UY Scuti" Diss

Young Thug took a direct shot at his former collaborator, Gunna, on the track, "Dreams Rarely Do Come True," from his new album, UY Scuti. "Why would I cry over a b*tch I gave to Gunna police ass?" he raps on the song. The line has been going viral on social media.

When Kurrco shared the lyric on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed reactions. "Alright I’m done fr until he’s ready to admit he’s gay so other n****s can stop acting like this is normal," one user wrote. Another similarly added: "This is a lover’s obsession. Ain’t no way they were just friends. This n***a stay talking about Gunna. Thug was definitely the bottom."

Thug and Gunna have been at odds since their arrest in the YSL RICO case back in 2022. That same year, Gunna took a plea deal to get out of jail, sparking allegations of cooperating with authorities. While he denied the rumor, his relationship with Young Thug never healed.

Young Thug "UY Scuti"

Young Thug dropped UY Scuti on Friday, marking his first full-length project since getting out of jail in the YSL RICO case, last year. The album features appearances from Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, YFN Lucci, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Gotit, 1300Saint, Future, and Mariah the Scientist.

Those collaborations come despite Thug dissing a number of his associates in various jail calls that have surfaced on social media over the last month. They included Future and Travis Scott, as well as Mariah the Scientist, whom he admitted to being unfaithful to in their relationship. Thug ended up apologizing for all of the drama on his single, "Miss My Dogs."

As for the title of UY Scuti, Thug discussed his inspiration for the name with GQ, earlier this year. He explained: "I just feel big, you know. The name of my album UY Scuti. I feel like I'm one of the biggest stars. I did a lot. Founding this culture. The new rap game that's happening right now. I'm out of this world. Not like God, though."