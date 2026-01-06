Drake’s Right-Hand Man, Chubbs, Gets Engaged

It looks like Drake's right-hand man, Chubbs, has started 2026 strong. Recently, he took to Instagram to announce that he and his partner are engaged after nearly six years together. He shared a series of sweet photos from his proposal, along with a short and sweet message. "Forever. 🙏🏾🤞🏾❤️," it reads.

His now-fianceé, who goes by @ilovezizii on Instagram, shared a similar post in honor of their engagement. "Engaged to my best friend!! Almost 6 years later and you still go above and beyond to make me happy. Love you forever FIANCÉ ♥️♥️♥️💍💍💍✨✨✨," she wrote.

Countless fans, peers, and loved ones are sending the happy couple congratulations amid the big news. This includes Drake, who took his Chubbs' comments section to say, "Love you two congrats."

Chubbs has known Drizzy for years and currently serves as his head of security. He's showcased his loyalty to the Toronto rapper on several occasions and made his stance known during his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

How Did Drake Meet Chubbs?

After T-Pain made some divisive comments about Drake in an interview this summer, for example, he was quick to jump in.

“One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn't followed his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,’” T-Pain explained at the time. "I have ever since said, ‘Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I'll see y'all when I drop—don't worry about it, I'll just drop something. Let me know if you heard it.'"

"Drake is like, ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y'all ain't like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more,'" he added.

In response, Chubbs posted a video of himself asking a DJ in Cannes to play a T-Pain song. Instead, the DJ played Drake's hit, "NOKIA."