If you're familiar with Auto-Tune, you're most likely familiar with T-Pain. Born and raised in Tallahassee, Florida, he made a name for himself in 2005 after releasing such hit singles as "I'm Sprung" and "I'm N Luv (Wit A Stripper)", the latter featuring Mike Jones.

T-Pain has since became a household name, due largely in part to party anthems such as "Bartender" and "Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin')" featuring Yung Joc. His sound has inspired artists such as Kanye West to experiment with it as well, to the point that he co-created the iPhone app "I Am T-Pain", which is an Auto-Tune karaoke application.

T-Pain is currently working on a new album titled Stoicville: The Phoenix, which is expected to drop at some point in 2014. Stay tuned, y'all, and hit up www.t-pain.net for more details.