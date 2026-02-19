Chris Paul Shows Kobe Bryant-Signed Air Jordan 3 "Lakers" PE From Their Final Game

BY Ben Atkinson
Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Chris Paul attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)
Chris Paul revealed special Air Jordan 3 "Lakers" PE signed by Kobe Bryant after their final game in 2016 during a house tour.

Chris Paul gave fans an emotional moment during a recent house tour with streamer Tylil. The newly retired NBA legend pulled out a special pair of Air Jordan 3s. These weren't just any sneakers in his collection.

The player-exclusive Air Jordan 3s feature Lakers purple and yellow throughout the design. Jordan Brand created them specifically in Lakers team colors. Chris Paul received them after his final on-court matchup against Kobe Bryant in 2016.

That game marked Kobe's legendary farewell season with the Lakers. CP3 asked his longtime rival and friend to sign the sneakers after their last battle. Kobe's inscription reads "To my brother CP3, One of the all-time greats."

Chris carefully showed Tylil the handwritten message during the stream. You could feel the emotion as he read Kobe's words out loud. The respect between these two competitors transcended their Clippers versus Lakers rivalry.

CP3 officially retired from the NBA on February 13th, 2026 after 21 incredible seasons. His career included 12 All-Star selections and numerous accolades throughout two decades. The timing makes this Kobe tribute even more poignant and meaningful.

These Air Jordan 3s represent more than just sneakers or memorabilia now. They're a testament to the brotherhood between two basketball legends. Kobe recognized Chris Paul's greatness before many others fully appreciated it.

Chris Paul Stream

What makes this story hit so hard is the timing and the message. Chris getting these made in Lakers colors specifically shows how much he respected Kobe. Then to have them signed after their very last game together makes them irreplaceable.

Kobe calling him "one of the all-time greats" meant everything coming from someone of his stature. The fact that CP3 kept them pristine all these years shows how much they matter.

Now with both legends retired and Kobe tragically gone, these shoes represent a brotherhood that went beyond competition. It's the kind of moment that reminds you sports are really about the relationships.

The shoes remain one of CP3's most prized possessions from his playing career. That final game signature captures a special moment frozen in basketball history. Few items in his collection carry this much personal and emotional significance.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
