Chris Paul May Be Set For A Reunion With The Clippers This Offseason

According to Marc Stein's most recent essay, Chris Paul may rejoin the Clippers this summer. If the 39-year-old point guard becomes a free agency, Stein is told by sources that many clubs would be interested in signing him. Among them is Los Angeles. Paul was a franchise star during the "Lob City" period and stayed with the team for six years. He has previously mentioned the Lakers and Spurs as possible teams for the 12-time All-Star to sign with. After Golden State lost in the play-in round, Paul told reporters last month that he had no intention of retiring. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wanted to keep him around because "he still had good years left."

Stein asserts that Chris Paul would rather remain near his family in Los Angeles. Paul, who will get a non-guaranteed $30MM contract for the upcoming season, will need to first qualify for free agency. With an early salary guarantee expiring on June 28, the Warriors will have a little over a month to determine if he is worth the financial commitment. Paul's salary can be guaranteed by Golden State, or the franchise can trade Paul to another team. It might be possible to extend the guarantee date with Paul's approval.

Chris Paul may Be Reuniting With The Clippers

Chris Paul would be making a comeback to the Clippers. He was a five-time All-Star during his six years as the Lob Thrower for the Lob City Clippers. Paul gave the Warriors a significant boost in the non-Curry minutes of the previous campaign. He demonstrated his ability to lead a second unit. It is generally anticipated that James Harden will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers this summer. The Beard will be the starting point guard when they open play at the brand-new Intuit Center in October of next year. Chris Paul will serve as the backup floor general.

Paul would be a good addition on a veteran minimum deal and a good choice for limited minutes off the bench. Paul could choose to stay in Los Angeles with his family, which would make the potential reunion all the more enticing. Overall, CP3 might be headed back to the team he led for some time, being a backup to Harden, with whom he may still not be on good terms.

