Metro Boomin Reacts To Drake's "The Heart Part 6" With Hilarious Chris Paul Meme

Metro Boomin and Drake do not like each other very much anymore. Overall, Metro has been a large part of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. Of course, he was the one who produced "Like That" which is the song that started it all. Furthermore, Metro has been talking spicy on Twitter, especially in light of Kendrick's lyrical assaults on the songs "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." In fact, on Sunday, Metro decided to make a beat called "BBL Drizzy." He even turned it into a contest where fans could rap over it for a free beat.

Last night, Drake responded to Kendrick's allegations with a song called "The Heart Part 6." Overall, this has probably been the most polarizing track of the feud thus far. In fact, some believe that Drake is completely throwing in the towel with this one. He claims to have baited Kendrick with false info, although he ended up having to answer for the pedophile allegations for half of the song, and fans are clowning him for it. As for Metro, he decided to respond to Drake with a meme.

Metro Boomin Laughs At Drake

As you can see above, Metro used the infamous "Chris Paul hits a huge three to cut the lead down to 42" meme. This is one of those photos that is typically used during the NBA Playoffs in a blowout. However, the use of it in this rap feud is pretty humorous given the fact that many are currently giving Drake an L right now. Only time will tell how this feud will be remembered, years from now. Either way, it was a historic tilt that may not even be over yet.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. After a historic weekend in hip-hop, who do you have winning the beef? Do you believe that Kendrick Lamar will come through with yet another song? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

