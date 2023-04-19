chris paul
- SportsNorth West's Basketball Skills Have Fans Revisiting Kanye's Chris Paul ClaimsIs a future hooper in the Kar-Jen clan?By Ben Mock
- SportsChris Paul Fractures Hand, Out 4-6 WeeksPaul heads to rehab just as Draymond Green returns to the team.By Ben Mock
- SportsChris Paul Ejection Deepens Beef With Veteran Ref Scott FosterPaul said "it's personal" between him and Scott Foster.By Ben Mock
- SportsChris Paul Tries To Look Taller In Photo With Victor Wembanyama, Social Media Goes WildPaul was seen getting on his tiptoes to close the foot-plus height difference.By Ben Mock
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low x Chris Paul “Give Them Flowers” Official PhotosThis release is getting closer by the day.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG x Chris Paul “Give Them Flowers” On-FootNew photos of this Chris Paul sneaker have dropped.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG x Chris Paul “Give Them Flowers” First LookChris Paul is releasing a new sneaker. By Ben Atkinson
- SportsAustin Reaves Didn't Believe Chris Paul Trade Was RealThe young Laker thought the news had been made up by a parody account.By Ben Mock
- SportsDraymond Green Takes Shot At Phoenix Suns StarDo you agree with Draymond Green's take on Deandre Ayton?By Tyler Reed
- SportsSteph Curry Reveals Feelings On Chris Paul TradeDo the Warriors have the best point guard duo in the league?By Tyler Reed
- SportsChris Paul Traded To Warriors For Jordan Poole: DetailsThe Warriors just made a massive move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChris Paul's Feelings Towards The Grizzlies RevealedChris Paul has plenty of options this summer.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChris Paul Reveals How He Found Out About TradeIt was a wild weekend for Chris Paul.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChris Paul To Be Aggressively Pursued By San Antonio SpursThe Spurs see Paul as the perfect partner for Victor Wembanyama.By Ben Mock
- SportsJJ Redick Reveals Chris Paul's Best Championship ChancesReddick views staying in Phoenix or heading to LA as good options for Paul.By Ben Mock
- SportsPhoenix Suns Could Waive Chris PaulChris Paul could be on his way out of Phoenix in the coming days.By Ben Mock
- SportsChris Paul Says His Daughter Is Bullied For His Lack Of A RingFifth graders are apparently roasting Paul via daughter.By Ben Mock
- SportsSuns Reportedly Set To Shop CP3 And DeAndre AytonSuns may retool the roster after another disappointing season.By Ben Mock
- SportsChris Paul Hit With Injury Bug As Suns Drop Another GameThings are not going well for the Suns.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersChris Paul x Air Jordan 1 Low Coming Soon: DetailsChris Paul is getting his own Air Jordan 1 Low.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTwitter Reacts To Chris Paul Breaking Bizarre Losing StreakChris Paul breaks unbelievable streak when one NBA official is a part of his games. By Tyler Reed