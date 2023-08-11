Austin Reaves Didn’t Believe Chris Paul Trade Was Real

Chris Paul has been traded twice this offseason. First the veteran point guard moved from the Suns to the Wizards as Phoenix acquired Bradley Beal. But before Paul could even think about the nightmare of DC-area real estate, he was flipped to the Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole. Paul will now play alongside the vaunted Big Three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. The move only adds to the rapidly-aging title contender that the Warriors are hoping to capitalize on.

It was a shocking series of events that truly marked the start of a bizarre offseason. Of course, it is also one of the few blockbuster trades to have actually happened. Damian Lillard and James Harden both remain in limbo as the Blazers and Sixers respectively continue to drag their feet on trading the franchise cornerstones. However, at least one player straight up didn’t believe the Paul trade was real. Austin Reaves revealed his skepticism in a recent interview.

Read More: Draymond Green falls for fake tweet about Kevin Garnett

Reaves Thought The Paul Trade Was A Fake Post

Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, Reaves admitted that he thought a parody account was making up the Paul trade. “That was random. One of the coaches… told me. I was like, you’re probably looking at the wrong… I think that’s ButtCrackSports, that always puts out false stuff,” Reaves said. Of course, Reaves faced Paul during his time in Phoenix. However, the young Laker likely thought his days of facing the veteran were done after he was sent to Washington. But now Paul is back in the Western Conference and Reaves’ problem once again.

Of course, it’s likely more preferable to Reaves that he’s reacting to potentially fake news, and not involved in it. Recently, Reaves had to officially deny rumors from a parody account that he was dating Taylor Swift. “I have never met her, never talked to her. All bullshit… I ain’t never talked to her… They said we were in a bar in Arkansas,” Reaves said when asked about the rumors during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast.

[via]