Chris Paul trade
- SportsAustin Reaves Didn't Believe Chris Paul Trade Was RealThe young Laker thought the news had been made up by a parody account.By Ben Mock
- SportsChris Paul Trade Rumors: Will OKC Make A Deal At The Deadline?ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says there's "no belief" that there will be another CP3 trade this year.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChris Paul, OKC Working On Trade: 'He Won't Play A Game With The Thunder'Thunder looking to trade CP3 ASAP, according to Wojnarowski.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChris Paul Rumors: Miami Heat Emerge As Trade DestinationCP3 could be on the move again.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsHouston Rockets To Consider Trading Chris Paul, Clint Capela: ReportEveryone but Harden is reportedly on the table.By Kyle Rooney