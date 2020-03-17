Kyle Rooney
<b>Sports & Sneakers Writer</b> <!--BR--> New York born and raised. Long-suffering Knicks, Mets & Jets fan who fell in love with sneakers when Allen Iverson laced up the 11s at Georgetown. Commissioner of one of the premier fantasy football leagues in the USA.
- SneakersNew Nike SB Dunk Mid Nods To Classic Air Griffey SneakerNike SB Dunk Mid rumored to return in a "Freshwater" colorway inspired by the classic Nike Air Griffey Max 1.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersKawhi Leonard x New Balance “Sunrise Pack” Drops This MonthKawhi Leonard x New Balance "Sunrise Pack" set to release on March 26th.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersJordan Dub Zero Returning In Classic “White Cement” ColorwayJordan Dub Zero set to return in the classic "White Cement" colorway in the coming weeks.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Mist” Releasing In Sizes For The Whole FamKanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 "Mist" confirmed to release next week in sizes for adults, kids and infants.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 “Easter” Official Photos RevealedJordan Brand is celebrating Easter with a colorful, paint splatter Air Jordan 5. Check out the official photos + release details.By Kyle Rooney
- TVLamar Odom & Sabrina Parr To Star In New Reality ShowHotNewHipHop and the For Us By Us Network announce new show airing exclusively on HNHH starring former NBA star Lamar Odom and fiance Sabrina Parr.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 “Fire Red” Returns In OG Form: Official ImagesOfficial images of the "Fire Red" Air Jordan 5 revealed, showcasing that beloved "Nike Air" branding on the heel.By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingWWE’s Daniel Bryan Says He’s Done Being A Full-Time WrestlerWWE superstar Daniel Bryan planning to scale back his workload following birth of his second child.By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingCM Punk Names 4 Wrestlers He’d Come Out Of Retirement ForFormer WWE superstar CM Punk names a handful of wrestlers that could force him out of retirement.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersJames Harden Nods To The Lakers With New Adidas Harden Vol. 4James Harden's "Su Casa Mi Casa" Adidas Harden Vol. 4 Pack includes a special edition "Lakers" colorway.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNBA To Shut Down All Team Training Facilities: ReportNBA will close down training facilities to all players and personnel for all 30 teams starting tomorrow.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMichael Irvin Gets Roasted For His Lazy Coronavirus JokeMichael Irvin: "Sorry I don’t want to hear how a Corona gets it’s lime while the Coronavirus is getting lives."By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTravis Scott’s Rare Air Jordan 4 Collab Revealed In VideoNew video surfaces of Travis Scott's purple suede "Family & Friends" Air Jordan 4 collaboration. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsL.A. Rams In Talks For Blockbuster Todd Gurley Trade: ReportLos Angeles Rams are reportedly set on trading veteran running back Todd Gurley.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Shares Somber Message Amid NBA HiatusMilwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sums up everybody's feelings during the NBA shut down.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 380 Revealed In Exotic Orange ColorwayKanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 rumored to release in a colorful orange & blue colorway this spring.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersKanye’s Air Jordan 6 “Donda West” Samples Resurfaces: PhotosThe Air Jordan 6 "Donda West" sample remains as one of Kanye's most exclusive sneaker collaborations.By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingRob Gronkowski Makes Major Wrestlemania AnnouncementRob Gronkowski breaks news that Wrestlemania 36 will now be held over the course of two days on April 4th and April 5th.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 380 Revealed In New Summertime DesignKanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 surfaces in a beige and blue colorway set to release this summer.By Kyle Rooney
- Sneakers“Cinder” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Release Confirmed: Official PhotosAdidas announces that the "Cinder" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is still scheduled to release this Saturday, March 21st.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 11 Low Releasing In New “Bulls” Design: Video PreviewA new Chicago Bulls-themed Air Jordan 11 Low is set to release this spring, featuring elements of the "Concord" and "Bred" colorways.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsClassic NBA Games Now Available For Free On NBA League PassNBA League Pass announces that their collection of classic games, as well as games from this past season, are free until April 22nd.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNets’ Wilson Chandler Told “Stay Out” Of Common Areas In His BuildingBrooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler reveals message he received from building management after team announced positive coronavirus tests.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChicago Bears Pull Off Trade For Veteran QuarterbackChicago Bears acquire Nick Foles in trade with Jacksonville Jaguars, signaling "Minshew Mania" is back on.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDeAndre Hopkins Responds To Michael Irvin’s Inflammatory CommentsDeAndre Hopkins defends his former coach Bill O'Brien following Irvin's remarks: "This is being blown way out of proportion."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDeAndre Hopkins Soured On Texans After Aaron Hernandez ComparisonMichael Irvin reveals that Texans coach Bill O'Brien had compared DeAndre Hopkins to Aaron Hernandez during pre-trade meeting.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsShareef O’Neal Shoots His Shot At TinasheShaq's son Shareef receives positive response after publicly expressing his love for Tinashe on twitter.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDwyane Wade Names 3 Toughest Players He Ever GuardedDwyane Wade holds impromptu Q&A on twitter, reveals toughest players he has guarded, favorite rookies right now, & more.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTyler Herro Flirts With IG Model Katya Elise Henry: Fans ReactTyler Herro sends #NBATwitter into a frenzy after he, seemingly, successfully shoots his shot at Katya Elise Henry.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLeBron James Shares His Classic HS Basketball FootageLeBron James throws it back to 2002 with some classic St. Vincent-St. Mary high school basketball footage.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike SB Dunk Low Releasing In Atmos-Inspired “Elephant” DesignNike turns to the classic Atmos x Air Max 1 collaboration as inspiration for this "Elephant" Nike SB Dunk PRM.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersDior x Air Jordan 1 Pack Postponed Due To Coronavirus PandemicDior and Jordan Brand postpone the international lottery/draw for the limited edition Air Dior capsule collection.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersZion Williamson’s Air Jordan 34 “Pelicans” PE Revealed In DetailTake a closer look at Zion Williamson's feathery "Pelicans" Air Jordan 34 PE that he laced up against the Cavs.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKevin Durant Tests Positive For CoronavirusKevin Durant is reportedly one of the four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLakers’ Kyle Kuzma Called Out Over Hand Sanitizer Hot TakeLos Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma weighs in on hand sanitizer: 'Companies been taking money from us for years. This don’t work.'By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingWWE Announces Updated Plans For Wrestlemania 36WWE announces that Wrestlemania 36 will still be held on April 5th, but it won't take place at Raymond James Stadium.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTom Brady’s Free Agency Decision Revealed By Colin CowherdFox Sports' Colin Cowherd reports that Tom Brady will formally announce his free agency decision on Wednesday. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCarolina Panthers Have Found Cam Newton’s Replacement: ReportCarolina Panthers have reportedly reached a three-year deal with former Vikings and Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsPhilip Rivers’ Rumored Free Agency Decision RevealedNFL insider reports that Philip Rivers' free agency decision has been made: the deal is "all but done."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCam Newton Rips Panthers Following Trade ReportCarolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton denies demanding a trade: "Stop with the world play!! I never asked for it!!"By Kyle Rooney
- SportsPanthers, Cam Newton Working On A Trade: ReportCarolina Panthers announce that they will work with Cam Newton's agent to help find a suitable trade destination.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersOff-White x Air Jordan 5 Third Colorway RevealedVirgil Abloh's Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collab surfaces in a new "Teal" colorway as a nod to the iconic "Grape" design.By Kyle Rooney