parody
- SongsO.T. Genasis "All I Wear For Cripmas" Hilariously Remixes Mariah Carey's Christmas JingleO.T. is too funny for this one. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CulturePoster For Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Parody Film Goes Viral Online"The Rapper Who Got Shot In The Heel" has received a mixed reception online.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAI Donald Trump Parody Of "Gold Digger" Is The Latest MAGA ObsessionThe song is a "diss track" against Georgia prosectuor Fani Williams.By Ben Mock
- SportsAustin Reaves Didn't Believe Chris Paul Trade Was RealThe young Laker thought the news had been made up by a parody account.By Ben Mock
- TV"South Park" Spoof Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In New EpisodeIn the second episode of the 26th season, "South Park" laces into Prince Harry and Megan Markle. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Trolls Amber Heard's Testimony On TikTok: VideoDoja seems to have moved on from her beef with 17-year-old "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Reacts To Kevin Hart Hilariously Imitating Him In Promotional Video"They didn't believe us? GOD DID!"By Hayley Hynes
- TVEminem Tells Pete Davidson To Stop Making Parody Videos: “They All Suck”Davidson's days on "Saturday Night Live" have come to an end.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAmanda Bynes Denies Posting Bath Nude On Twitter, Attorney Says It Came From "Parody" Account"The fact Twitter thought it was appropriate to keep a parody account mocking what she was going through is disgusting," Bynes' attorney told TMZ.By Hayley Hynes
- TVChloe Cherry Dishes On Her Transition From Acting In Porn To Starring In "Euphoria"Cherry starred in a porn parody of the hit HBO series before she was cast in season two by Sam Levinson.By Hayley Hynes
- TVPete Davidson, Method Man, & Marc Cohn Perform Hilarious “Walking In Memphis” Parody On “SNL”Davidson celebrates his hometown of Staten Island once again.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKeegan-Michael Key Parodies Michael Jordan In "The Last Dance" For "SNL"Keegan-Michael Key parodied "The Last Dance" on "Saturday Night Live."By Cole Blake
- GramFlavor Flav Mocks Boosie For Mistaken Identity Story: "Boosie Can't F*ck With Me"The rapper-turned-reality star delivered his own version of Boosie's mall rant regarding the situation. By Madusa S.
- TVEminem Cameos In Pete Davidson's SNL "Stan" Parody: WatchPete Davidson's "Stan" parody sees a crazed Santa fan trying to get a PS5.By Alexander Cole