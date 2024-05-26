Lizzo Reacts To "South Park" Parodying Her: "I'm Really That B***h"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares432 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Lizzo attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The wrath of Trey Parker and Matt Stone has struck many a celebrity, and Lizzo got hit with a satirical ad about her body positivity.

Lizzo is South Park's latest celebrity victim, as during a recent episode about body positivity and weight, they included a bit about the artist being weight loss medication that makes its users "not give a f**k" about their weight. She shared her first reaction to the clip itself, and once her name came up, her mouth was either fully agape or covered by her hand in shock. Then, the Special singer spoke on how she made it far enough in the music industry to where now Trey Parker and Matt Stone know who she is and know that a segment on her would at least hit popularity-wise. As controversial as the clip may be for some, it's South Park: what did you expect?

"Guys, my worst fear has been actualized," Lizzo began her (presumably) TikTok video, facing the camera with a pretty blank expression. "I've been referenced in a South Park episode. I'm so scared. I'm gonna blind duet to it right now. Here we go." After the bit's intro, that's when she put her hand over her mouth and reacted incredulously to the clip.

Read More: Lizzo Clarifies She’s Not Quitting Music, Calls It “The Joy Of My Life”

Lizzo Reacts To South Park Bit

"Not the f***ing album!" Lizzo exclaimed when a character in the parody advertisement held a vinyl that read "Special." "Period," she said when a character spoke on the power of "not giving a f**k" that the "prescription" offers. "That's crazy!" the Detroit native expressed. "I just feel like, damn, I'm really that b***h. I'm really that b***h! I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point where these... men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years. I'm really that b***h and I showed y'all how not to give a f**k and I'ma keep on showing you how not to give a f**k. Oh, oh, oh, oh, Lizzo, b***h!" she sang at the end.

Whenever folks drag Lizzo for unwarranted reasons online, she usually responds in a pretty dismissive and unbothered manner. As such, this reaction to the South Park episode comes as no surprise. At least folks can sometimes see the humor in parody rather than focus on the more negative aspects. After all, who wouldn't want to be comfortable with themselves no matter what their body is like?

Read More: Lizzo’s Wild Tree-Inspired Met Gala Dress Leaves Social Media Users Split

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
The Tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony - ArrivalsTV"South Park" Skewers Lizzo And Body Positivity In New TV Special4.7K
2019 American Music Awards - Red CarpetTVLizzo Clarifies She’s Not Quitting Music, Calls It “The Joy Of My Life”967
2023 BottleRock Napa ValleyTVLizzo Is Sick Of People Commenting On Her Weight5.2K
2023 Black Music Action Coalition GalaTVLizzo Gets Emotional Accepting Humanitarian Award With Current Dancers On Stage690