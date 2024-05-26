Lizzo Reacts To "South Park" Parodying Her: "I'm Really That B***h"

Lizzo is South Park's latest celebrity victim, as during a recent episode about body positivity and weight, they included a bit about the artist being weight loss medication that makes its users "not give a f**k" about their weight. She shared her first reaction to the clip itself, and once her name came up, her mouth was either fully agape or covered by her hand in shock. Then, the Special singer spoke on how she made it far enough in the music industry to where now Trey Parker and Matt Stone know who she is and know that a segment on her would at least hit popularity-wise. As controversial as the clip may be for some, it's South Park: what did you expect?

"Guys, my worst fear has been actualized," Lizzo began her (presumably) TikTok video, facing the camera with a pretty blank expression. "I've been referenced in a South Park episode. I'm so scared. I'm gonna blind duet to it right now. Here we go." After the bit's intro, that's when she put her hand over her mouth and reacted incredulously to the clip.

Lizzo Reacts To South Park Bit

"Not the f***ing album!" Lizzo exclaimed when a character in the parody advertisement held a vinyl that read "Special." "Period," she said when a character spoke on the power of "not giving a f**k" that the "prescription" offers. "That's crazy!" the Detroit native expressed. "I just feel like, damn, I'm really that b***h. I'm really that b***h! I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point where these... men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years. I'm really that b***h and I showed y'all how not to give a f**k and I'ma keep on showing you how not to give a f**k. Oh, oh, oh, oh, Lizzo, b***h!" she sang at the end.

Whenever folks drag Lizzo for unwarranted reasons online, she usually responds in a pretty dismissive and unbothered manner. As such, this reaction to the South Park episode comes as no surprise. At least folks can sometimes see the humor in parody rather than focus on the more negative aspects. After all, who wouldn't want to be comfortable with themselves no matter what their body is like?

