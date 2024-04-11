Antonio Brown Continues To Terrorize Twitter, This Time With Distasteful Lizzo Diss

Antonio Brown has gone down an interesting path as it pertains to his Twitter account. Overall, it appears likely that someone else is actually pulling the strings for him. We say this because there have been numerous instances where the jokes are just too intelligent or nuanced for them to have come from AB. Furthermore, he is posting some heavily edited memes at a rapid rate. Just by these facts alone, it feels as though there is no possible way that Brown is even behind all of this.

With the memes being posted on his account, there is no doubt that Brown has been trying to be as offensive as humanly possible. Throughout the last couple of weeks, he has taken on numerous targets. In the tweet below, you can see that he is now going after the likes of Lizzo. There is truly no point in describing the meme or explaining what it means. That said, it should not be surprising to see this type of thing from AB these days.

Antonio Brown And His New Social Media Strategy

So far, the likes of Meek Mill and Damar Hamlin have called him out on it. However, he still continues to get disrespectful on Twitter. Only time will tell whether or not he keeps it up, or decides to simply end the charade. Either way, a lot of NFL fans remain entertained by all of this. They see it as an extension of Brown's NFL persona, and while it might be offensive, that's something he has never shied away from avoiding.

Let us know what you think of this tweet from Antonio Brown, in the comments section down below. Do you think he has been going too far as of late? Do you believe someone other than AB is running the account right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and teams.

