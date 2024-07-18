Antonio Brown Thirsts Over Angel Reese Despite Lil Kim Makeout Session

AB is a wild man.

Antonio Brown is highly regarded as one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. However, his career ultimately ended on bad terms. In fact, his reputation is so cooked that his spot in the Hall of Fame is in question. Overall, it does not seem like AB actually cares that much. Instead, he says what he thinks. Moreover, he has allegedly sold off his Twitter account to someone who is making crass memes and homophobic remarks on his behalf. It's all very strange, and her personal life is even weirder.

For instance, we reported yesterday how AB was spotted in the club making out with Lil Kim. This came as a huge surprise to many and has been front-page news on the gossip pages. However, over on Twitter, AB has been thirsting for Angel Reese. After an image of Reese went viral on Twitter, AB (or his account manager) looked to capitalize with a video of a dog humping the air. It's all very bizarre and shows the disconnect between AB's real life and his new Twitter persona.

Is Antonio Brown Okay?

As we've been reporting, Brown's Twitter account has taken aim at numerous prominent figures. From the President to Sketch, AB is going after everyone. One has to wonder who the man behind the new account is. They are clearly hellbent on getting as much engagement as humanly possible. However, they have done so in some pretty unethical ways. Only time will tell whether or not this mystery person decides to reveal themselves.

Let us know what you think about Antonio Brown and his antics, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he and Lil Kim are actually dating? Do you believe he has someone running his Twitter account for him right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their moves.