thirsting
- MusicCoi Leray Has Her Male Fans Tripping Over Themselves After Dropping Sultry Studio VideoCoi continues to have fans in a tizzy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGloRilla Thirsts Over Damian Lillard At NBA All-Star Weekend"Who n**** dis is? Cause I want him," GloRilla said in a tweet. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CulturePlies Thirsts Over Fani Willis As District Attorney Answers Questions In CourtAs usual, the rapper is making his passion and pop culture/politics knowledge very well-known online, and fans can't get enough.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAkbar V Finally Meets Drake At Houston Strip Club After Years Of ThirstingAkbar V sees her dream hubby. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsMegan Thee Stallion Fans Rip Shannon Sharpe For Sexually Charged CommentsNot everyone thought the comments were funny.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShannon Sharpe Is Down Bad For Megan Thee Stallion: "She Has Knees Like Barry Sanders"Shannon Sharpe's rant has taken the internet by storm.By Alexander Cole
- GramT.I. Publicly Thirsts After Tiny In Her IG CommentsT.I. referred to himself as a "girth muffin."By Alexander Cole
- Relationships2 Chainz Gets Caught Thirsting In Another Woman's Comments2 Chainz was caught red-handed looking pretty thirsty in aspiring rapper Lil Quii's comments, despite being a married man.By Lynn S.
- GramTristan Thompson Thirsts Over Ex Khloe Kardashian In Her IG CommentsTristan Thompson is popping up in Khloe Kardashian's IG comments AGAIN. By Noah C
- Pop CultureBobby Lytes Is Thirsting Over Lil Nas X AgainBobby Lytes really liked what he saw in Lil Nas X's new Calvin Klein campaign. By Noah C
- SportsLeBron James Calls Himself "Lucky" While Thirsting Over Wife's DressJames has never been one to hide his affections.By Alexander Cole