Plies Thirsts Over Fani Willis As District Attorney Answers Questions In Court

If you're caught the briefest lick of Plies online, you know how he loves to thirst over admirable women in pop culture, often to hilarious results. Moreover, he made the Internet light up with glee with his cheeky messages to Britney Spears, and his professions of love captured many hearts. However, the rapper doesn't hold back either when it comes to his interest in politics... although he can't help but thirst over someone when applicable. Furthermore, his most recent muse is Fulton County, Georgia's District Attorney Fani Willis, who recently took the stand during a misconduct case about her alleged involvement with a prosecutor, campaign funding, the Trump 2020 election in Georgia, and more.

"Fani Willis F*ck That Case & Run For President!!!!" Plies expressed on Twitter earlier this week. "I'll VP For U!!! I Want Fani To Free Thug But Outside of That. I Gotta See Bout Fani Willis! [heart-eyes emoji]. Ain't Never Been This Turned On In My Life. I Know She Smell Good Too. Talk That Talk To Me Fani. U Ain't Gotta Pay Me I'm Gone Pay U! I Know Fani 'Wet Wet'. I Mean That In The Most Respectful Way! After Watching Fani Willis On the Stand!! I'm Turned On! I Know That Thang Good!!! Fani Hire Me I'l Work For FREE!!"

Furthermore, beyond Plies' passionate pleas of romance, there's another element to this interaction that plays into another one of his online personality traits: hating Donald Trump. "Dear America: Why Aren’t Trump & MAGA Not Saying The 'IOWA CAUCUS' Was Rigged???" he asked on Twitter back in January when these results came out. "When They 'WIN' It’s Legit When They 'LOSE' It’s “Rigged”… VERY NASTY, DELUSIONAL & DISHONEST PEOPLE!!!" It's a bit ironic because you could compare tweet styles between the two and it wouldn't be so far off.

Regardless, the Florida native isn't absent from the rap world and doesn't just have this to entertain himself with. Boosie Badazz recently denied beef between them and looked back on their complicated history. We'll see if other rappers indulge these thirsty remarks and commentary on our political world. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Plies.

