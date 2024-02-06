D.A. In Young Thug & Donald Trump Case Allegedly Had An Affair With Prosecutor

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting Young Thug, is facing another call for her to be removed from Georgia’s election interference case against former President Donald Trump. The demands stem from allegations she had an affair with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired in the case. Willis and Wade have admitted to having had a romantic relationship but deny it caused a conflict of interest.

In a new filing, lawyers for former state GOP chair and Trump co-defendant David Shafer brought up a speech she made in January referencing Wade. Willis noted that Wade, who is Black, is the only one of her special prosecutors facing backlash, while the other two on the case are white. "The obvious intent of her remarks was to inject and infect the jury pool in Fulton County with unfounded allegations that anyone who dares question her or Mr. Wade's conduct must have done so for racist purposes," the motion argues. "These comments constitute prosecutorial, forensic misconduct and warrant her removal and that of her office from the prosecution of this case."

Read More: Fani Willis Defends Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence

Fani Willis Attends Hearing In Election Interference Case

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 21: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears before Judge Scott McAfee for a hearing in the 2020 Georgia election interference case at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge McAfee heard arguments as to whether co-defendant Harrison Floyd should go to jail for social media posts and comments that potentially targeted witnesses in the trial. McAfee declined to revoke Floyd's bond. Floyd faced charges along with former US President Donald Trump and 17 others in an indictment that accuses them of illegally conspiring to subvert the will of Georgia voters in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Dennis Byron-Pool/Getty Images)

Willis previously admitted to the "personal relationship" with Wade in an affidavit but claimed it began in 2022, after his appointment in the case. Her office said she “has no financial conflict of interest that constitutes a legal basis for disqualification,” and “has no personal conflict of interest that justifies her disqualification personally or that of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.”

Fani Willis Faces Affair Allegations

According to Newsweek, there's an evidentiary hearing on the allegations scheduled for February 16. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fani Willis and Young Thug’s trial on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Gunna Performs In LA With “Free Jeffery” Sign And Shows Support For Young Thug

[Via]