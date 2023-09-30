Fani Willis Defends Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has defended her choice to submit rap lyrics as evidence in the cases that she prosecutes. “I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m going to use it. I’m going to continue to do that; people can continue to be angry about it. I have some legal advice: Don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used. Or at least get out of my county. I’m not targeting anyone, but you do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it. Which you do as a form of intimidation, and not be held responsible,” Williams told reporters at the start of September.

Two notable examples of Willis submitting rap lyrics as evidence came in August. Willis submitted the music of members of the Drug Rich gang, who were accused of targeting the houses of rich and notable residents of Atlanta. Meanwhile, Willis also submitted Young Thug lyrics as evidence in the ongoing YSL RICO trial.

YSL Attorney Gave Young Thug His First Felony

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that one of the YSL attorneys actually gave Young Thug his first felony. YSL defense attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez has claimed he gave Young Thug his first-ever felony charge. According to Jimenez, who was speaking on the nuances of the current RICO case, he prosecuted Thug on a weapons charge back in 2014. Jimenez began his career as a prosecutor before going on to set up his own defense firm. Furthermore, Jimenez's name has popped up throughout the trial as the attorney has gotten something of his own spotlight.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Georgia successfully lobbied for the resumption of the larger YSL trial. Thug and seven other defendants are facing a litany of charges relating to the group's operations in Atlanta. However, it has been a long and tortured process. Despite the trial starting in January, jury selection is currently ongoing. It is unclear when the trial proper will actually begin. Meanwhile, things were complicated further when Fulton County also indicted Donald Trump and over a dozen associates on charges relating to his interference in the 2020 election.

