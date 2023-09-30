Gunna Performs In LA With “Free Jeffery” Sign And Shows Support For Young Thug

Last night (Sept. 28), Gunna took center stage at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles and delivered an unforgettable performance. The sold-out evening was filled with surprises and memorable moments. This particular night marked the second and final leg of his highly anticipated a Gift & a Curse tour. The tour was in support of his recently released album of the same name. With a sold-out venue as his backdrop, Gunna performed some of his fan-favorite songs along with his notable chart-topping hits. However, amidst the performance, one moment stood out vividly to the audience. During Gunna's playing of the song "Hot," fans noticed that the set was accompanied by a striking backdrop displaying the words "Free Jeffery."

"Hot" is a song that Gunna performs together with Young Thug. In this gesture of having "Free Jeffery" displayed on the walls, the "fukumean" rapper demonstrated support and solidarity with his fellow label mate. The bold visual statement was reminiscent of his similar tribute during the Barclay's show in New York. The message, "Free Jeffery," was a heartfelt display of support for Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. Young Thug, unfortunately, found himself in the middle of a complex legal situation. He was indicted as part of a 56-count RICO case in May of 2022, and is currently in prison.

Read More: Chingy Liked Gunna’s New Album, Doesn’t Think He Should Have Admitted YSL Was A Gang

Gunna Had "Free Jeffery" Signage Displayed During "Hot"

It's essential to note that Gunna himself was not untouched by the legal punishments of the case. He too faced charges of conspiracy in connection with the same case. However, unlike Young Thug, Gunna managed to secure his release after entering an Alford plea, allowing him to continue his career and take the stage. He ended up performing hits such as "P power," "Top Off," "Pedestrian," "Drip Too Hard," and more.

Gunna's performance at the YouTube Theater last night was not just musical entertainment, but a prominent display of support for Thug. Amidst the excitement of Gunna's stage comeback, there's still somewhat of a stigma that exists and causes a division among fans. Gunna's return from prison sparked mixed feelings due to the stigma that's attached to his involvement in the YSL RICO case. In December 2022, Gunna's plea that allowed him to be released from jail caused some to believe that he snitched. Fans suggested he betrayed Young Thug and the YSL brand as a whole.

Read More: Young Thug Seen Smiling During Recent Court Appearance