a gift & a curse
- MusicGunna's "fukumean" Goes PlatinumIt's no surprise that the 30-year-old's biggest hit of the year achieved this, as fans look forward to an upcoming new direction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna's Album "a Gift & a Curse" Certified GoldWith hits like "fukumean" being some of the year's biggest, it's no surprise that the College Park MC's comeback album struck... well, you know.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe 10 Best Moments From Gunna's "A Gift & A Curse" LA ShowGunna's LA tour stop was full of memorable surprises.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicGunna Performs In LA With "Free Jeffery" Sign And Shows Support For Young ThugGunna showed support for Young Thug with his signage.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicGunna Shows Love To Fans Blasting His Music In TrafficGunna's album continues to get a ton of plays.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGunna Invited DDG To Open For Him At Barclays CenterDDG performed "Moonwalking In Calabasas" at the sold-out show.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLil Tjay Appears To Shade Gunna On InstagramLil Tjay noticeably blocked out Gunna's album when sharing a screenshot of the Apple Music Albums charts. By Aron A.
- MusicGunna's "fukumean" Becomes His First Solo Top 10 Hit"Young Gunna Wunna back, callin' me splurge, watch me jump right off the curb."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James Shows Love To Gunna On Instagram: "Back At It!"The NBA legend is a big fan of "a Gift & a Curse."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicClip Of Gunna Meeting "fukumean" Producer Dunk Rock CirculatesDunk Rock was holding a sign outside Gunna's studio.By Caroline Fisher
- Music VideosGunna Turns Up On A Boat In New "fukumean" Music VideoGunna dropped a new music video for "fukumean."By Caroline Fisher
- ViralYoung Thug Versus Gunna: Which Album Is Better? Twitter Debates"BUSINESS IS BUSINESS" versus "a Gift & a Curse": which one did you prefer?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosGunna Says "Free Jeffrey" In Music Video For "Alright"Gunna has brought out yet another music video. By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureGunna's "a Gift & a Curse" First Week Sales Projections SurfaceGunna won't out-sell "DS4Ever," but his estimated numbers are still impressive considering all he's been through.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosGunna Paces A Padded Cell With Clones In "idk nomore" Music VideoWhat's your favourite track from "a Gift & a Curse" so far?By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosGunna Shares "i was just thinking" Music Video Following New AlbumAre you a fan of Gunna's "a Gift & a Curse" project?By Hayley Hynes
- SongsGunna Floats On "a Gift & a Curse" Highlight "fukumean"As much as the College Park MC gets introspective on his new album, he shows that he can still ride a beat with as much swagger as ever.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsGunna Feels Betrayed But Resilient On "turned your back"While this track is much broader thematically than his plea deal, it doesn't make it any less potent considering that context.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosGunna Drops Space-Inspired Visual For "Back To The Moon"Gunna is back with another new music video. By Alexander Cole
- MusicDid Gunna Beat The Snitching Narrative? Twitter Reacts To "A Gift & A Curse"Gunna's rapping with a point to prove on "A Gift & A Curse." By Aron A.
- MusicGunna Takes Aim At Everyone Who Has Called Him A "Rat"Gunna was locked in on this new project.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesGunna Is "Back At It" In New Album, "a Gift & a Curse"Gunna returns without the help of any of his contemporaries.By Noah Grant
- MusicGunna Teases Unreleased Snippet After Announcing New AlbumWunna's back. By Aron A.