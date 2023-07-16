Gunna’s reign continues, even after he copped a plea deal that led the hip-hop community to shun him. While fans have undoubtedly welcomed Wunna back with open arms after the release of A Gift & A Curse, it seems his peers in hip-hop still aren’t willing to show him the same kind of love. Lil Tjay, for example, threw shade at the Atlanta rapper this weekend shortly after releasing his new album, 222. Tjay hit the ‘Gram with a screenshot of the Apple Music Top Albums charts where his project sits at #5.

However, in the spot right about Lil Tjay at #4 is Gunna’s new project. Still, the Bronx artist wasn’t going to give the “f*kumean” rapper any more promo. Tjay effectively covered Gunna’s album artwork with a shushing face emoji, which seemingly looks like a shot at the Atlanta artist. It seems a bit unnecessary overall but it’s clear that many hip-hop artists feel as though there isn’t any way to play a neutral position in the public eye.

Lil Tjay’s 222 Nearly Rivals Gunna’s Album

Lil Tjay seemingly shades Gunna while celebrating success of his new album "222" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/4vYK0XeYMT — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 16, 2023

Lil Tjay certainly isn’t the only rapper who has expressed their issues with Gunna in recent times. Lil Durk, for example, has been quite outspoken about his feelings regarding his “What Happened To Virgil?” collaborator. The rapper spoke to Akademiks about the situation, claiming that he felt like Gunna should’ve simply sat down and done his time. “That man told,” he stated. “You should’ve went in there and kept your mouth closed.”

Tjay’s new album marks a triumphant return in his career. The Bronx rapper was shot 7 times last year and later rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery. Lil Tjay revealed that he almost died during the incident but fortunately, was brought back to good health and went through rigid recovery. “I feel like I’m back where I needed to be,” he told TMZ at his album release party. “I’m back to the best of my ability and I want to take this as far as possible.”

