Lil Tjay’s new album 222 sees the Bronx MC make a solid return to studio project territory after his near-fatal shooting. As such, there’s a lot of material to cover and a lot to talk about, but that doesn’t mean that those experiences are the only ones on his mind. Rather, there are plenty of varied song topics and song approaches on this full-length, including the pain of a crumbling relationship. Moreover, that takes center stage on the track “Stressed” featuring Summer Walker, which just recently got a music video. In it, Tjay looks back on some fond times with his partner while recognizing that things aren’t what they used to be in the relationship anymore.

Instrumentally, the track takes on more of an R&B flavor, with somber piano chords, a simple snap rhythm, and wailing but buried background vocals. Of course, having Summer on a track will always inject those soulful tendencies with her buttery vocal delivery and sincere reflections on her romantic struggles. In fact, the two artists display a lot of vocal and songwriting chemistry here, which shouldn’t come as much surprise. After all, she’s one of the leaders of the genre right now, and Lil Tjay has always displayed a lot of melodic and harmonic skill and talent. In addition, a lot of the track’s lyrical and sonic representations of heartbreak and a relationship gone awry is also represented visually by some striking imagery, such as Summer sitting in front of a stack of burning clothes in a bathtub.

Lil Tjay’s “Stressed” Featuring Summer Walker: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old rapper recently commented on a rumored relationship of his own. Despite what a lot of people online believe, he and Ice Spice are just friends from the same part of New York and nothing more. Still, that gossip doesn’t take meaning away from this smooth cut. If you haven’t heard “Stressed” or 222 as a whole yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout lines below. Check out the music video above and log back into HNHH for the latest on Lil Tjay and Summer Walker.

Quotable Lyrics

Real nigga, ‘course I know how to adapt

Not only that but I be spittin’ facts when I rap

When I first met you, we was spendin’ hours on the jack

Now we always argue, it’s like every hour with you wack

