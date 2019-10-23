It didn't take long for Atlanta-born Summer Walker to influence the contemporary R&B archetype. Themes of emotional honesty, unapologetic sexuality, and feminine power are but a few of her favorites. And yet Walker has never been one to sacrifice her sense of vision. Despite exploding into a near-instant superstar, Walker's early musical years played out in a nondescript fashion. There were never any antics nor social media gimmicks. In fact, Walker has been open about dealing with social anxiety, a problem hardly reflected in her music.

With her early creative urges spurred on by Amy Winehouse, Jazmine Sullivan, and a slew of YouTube guitar tutorials, Walker emerged into the mainstream with a honed musical talent and a Drake collaboration to match. Following her breakout single "Girls Need Love Remix," Walker's stock rose into that of a household name, culminating in the release of 2019's acclaimed Over It.