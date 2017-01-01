Lil Tjay’s last album Destined 2 Win came out back in 2021 but there’s a pretty valid reason that he’s been away. Tjay led off the album with two singles. First came “June 22nd” a track released exactly one year after he was shot and nearly killed. The single reflected on the incident and the long road he took to recovery after it. He followed up the single with a second track “Project Walls” featuring NBA Youngboy. He also confirmed the album’s tracklist alongside the announcement of “Project Walls.” Elsewhere on the album is Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, Polo G, and Coco Jones.

222 is Lil Tjay’s third studio album. It’s expected to generate pretty great sales numbers following a top-five debut on the Billboard 200 for his previous project. It was Tjay’s second straight album to peak at number 5 and he’ll look to get even higher this time. The Destined 2 Win single “Calling My Phone” with 6lack was a major hit peaking at number 3 on the Hot 100. Since then he’s had two non-album singles reach the top 40. “In My Head” and “Beat The Odds” peaked at number 33 and 36 respectively.

Lil Tjay Returns With “222”

The tracklist of 222 features “Beat The Odds Pt. 2.” The song is a follow-up to Lil Tjay’s previous hit that sees him teaming up with Polo G. One thing Lil Tjay doesn’t have to worry about is his album competing with a new project from Lil Uzi Vert. When the Pink Tape rapper was teasing a potential new project Tjay shared his hesitation for sharing a release date with it, which ultimately didn’t happen. He shouldn’t have much strict competition fighting to debut on the Billboard 200.

What do you think of Lil Tjay’s first new album in two years? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist:

1. Nightshift

2. June 22nd

3. Nobody

4. Scared 2 Be Lonely

5. Stressed (feat. Summer Walker)

6. 2 Grown (feat. The Kid LAROI)

7. Heart Felt Soul

8. Bla Bla (feat.. Fivio Foreign)

9. Someone Who Cares

10. Forgot I Was The 1?

11. Hole In My Heart (feat. Jadakiss)

12. Project Walls (feat. NBA Youngboy)

13. Beat The Odds Pt. 2 (Polo G)

14. Foster Baby

15. Grateful (feat. Coco Jones)