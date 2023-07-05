Lil Tjay says that he’s worried that Lil Uzi Vert will be dropping their next project on the same day as his own upcoming effort, 222. Despite just dropping the Pink Tape, Uzi hinted at planning to release another project if the album reaches the top of the charts. In addition to Uzi, Tjay also references Travis Scott and Drake intending to release albums in the near future.

“Uzi better not drop on my day!” he wrote with pouting face emojis. In another post, he added: “Facts i Hurd @Drake, @trvisXX, @LILUZIVERT all might drop and they all some goats forsure but “222”, This One rii here ??? Ngl.”

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Teases Fans With “Luv Is Rage 3”

Lil Tjay In Concert

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Lil Tjay performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

As for Lil Uzi Vert’s announcement, they wrote on social media, “Get this 2 number one and I will drop the album y’all really looking for,” referencing the Pink Tape. They also added “Luv is rage 3” to their bio. Travis Scott has been teasing the long-awaited release of Utopia more and more in recent weeks. Finally, Drake confirmed that he’s working on a new album following the release of his new poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything. The project is seemingly titled For All the Dogs. Check out Tjay’s tweets below.

Uzi better not drop on my day! 😡🤬 — TJAYYYY 🖤 (@liltjay) July 5, 2023

Facts i Hurd @Drake @trvisXX @LILUZIVERT all might drop and they all some goats forsure but “222”, This One rii here ??? Ngl …🤫😇 #july14th — TJAYYYY 🖤 (@liltjay) July 5, 2023

Tjay’s 222 is dropping on Friday, July 14. He recently reflected on meeting Pharrell and the advice the legendary producer gave him. “Thanks for the knowledge and advice big bro.. [prayer hands emoji],” Lil Tjay captioned a picture of the two of them. “For those who don’t know while I was getting my mind right and healing this time last year I had a couple days to sit down w P and talk/vent about life nd everything you know wassup! But yea without you I would’ve never dug this deep and I appreciate u. Wanna thank u deeply @pharrell [prayer hands emoji] #222 July 14”

Read More: Lil Tjay Is In Album Mode, Hints At A Broken Heart

[Via]