Lil Tjay has been teasing fans with potential album titles and release dates of new music for weeks now. Finally, he’s confirmed something official and it’s coming very soon. In a tweet today he previewed a new song for his followers. They won’t have to wait long to hear the whole thing either. “PROJECT WALLS 7/7,” the caption reads, implying that the track will drop this Friday. It’ll be 2nd new song in the past few weeks as we approach the date many fans believe he will drop an album.

Lil Tjay will reportedly release a new album on July 14th. It will be his first new project since Destined 2 Win in 2021 and there’s a good reason for that. On June 22nd, 2022 Lil Tjay was shot and nearly died. Last month on the one year anniversary of his tragedy he shared a new song “222” reflecting on the incident. The album he has coming next week is also expected to be called 222. Tjay also took to Instagram to share a picture of him with Pharrell, taken last year during his recovery.

Lil Tjay Posts A Snippet

Lil Tjay is also worried about a potential listening conflict coming during his release weekend. Lil Uzi Vert has spent the last few days teasing a potential LUV vs The World 3 album. The last time Uzi released a new album they followed it up a week later with LUV vs The World 2. This left Lil Tjay worrying that he might have to share his release date with new Lil Uzi music.

There’s another major artist who might have even shown up on Tjay’s new project, SZA. The pair were reportedly working on a song together but SZA “punked out.” In an interview, the “Kill Bill” singer said she didn’t feel she brought enough to the song to justify being on it. Even without her inclusion fans are expecting Tjay’s new album to sport some high-profile features. What do you think of the new Lil Tjay snippet? Let us know in the comment section below.

