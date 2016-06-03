Gaining notoriety and a nickname for his rapid-fire delivery, young overnight superstar-in-the-making Lil Uzi Vert is the artist on everybody’s tongue in the industry. Breaking out seemingly overnight with his smash mixtape Luv Is Rage, Uzi has been pouring gasoline on his own fire ever since. He shined the brightest on Carnage’s “WDYW,” holding his own and then some against the likes of A$AP Ferg and Rich The Kid. With the release of his mixtape followup, Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World, North Philly’s latest hope is taking his buzz to the next level. Having just signed to a lucrative deal with Atlantic Records, Lil Uzi Vert is set to take his unique style of pop-trap out of the underground into the realm of crossover success.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images