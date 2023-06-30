After much anticipation and many teasers, Lil Uzi Vert has arrived with his new album, Pink Tape. In the last few months, they and the Generation Now team have hinted at the project’s release, although both parties kept most details surrounding the album under wraps. Finally, the rapper came through with their latest body of work with 26 songs in total. It’s a mesmerizing body of work that continues to carve out Lil Uzi Vert’s colorful and vibrant space in hip-hop.

The rapper’s latest body of work includes some familiar collaborators. Travis Scott appears on “Aye,” which he previewed at a concert on Thursday night (June 29). Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj comes through with another stand-out verse on “Endless Fashion,” extending their track record together. Additionally, the project includes appearances from Don Toliver, Baby Metal, and Bring Me The Horizon. Uzi brings together an eclectic group of collaborators to bring their vision to life, although some might be disappointed that Playboi Carti isn’t anywhere to be seen.

Pink Tape Arrives

It’s been a busy rollout for Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape. The rapper began the campaign for the album with the release of their viral single, “Just Wanna Rock,” – a song that they performed at the Grammys and most recently, at the 2023 BET Awards, where they also debuted a new song from Pink Tape. However, “Just Wanna Rock” became a vibrant anthem that undoubtedly helped popularize the growing trend of Jersey Club production in hip-hop these days. It also spurred a conversation on whether it surpassed Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares” as the official anthem of Philadelphia. However, Uzi denies that that’s the case.

Pink Tape serves as the official follow-up to 2020’s Eternal Atake, as well as his deluxe edition, Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2. Since then, they continued to keep a stream of music on the way, including their collaborative effort with Future, Pluto X Baby Pluto, and Red & White EP. Uzi’s also been coming through with several stand-out guest verses on records with Veeze, Yeat, Lil Baby, and even Drake, although that particular collaboration has yet to surface. We’ll keep you posted on that but for now, press play on Pink Tape and let us know if it lives up to the hype.

