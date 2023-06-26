Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing fans with the release of The Pink Tape for a very long time. The last time they released a project was all the way back in 2020 with Eternal Atake. Although we have gotten some songs here and there, Uzi has largely remained dormant. However, that has certainly changed over the last few weeks. The artist has frequently taken to Instagran Live where they have showcased new snippets. Moreover, there have been plenty of hits as to when the album would be released and who would be on it.

Last night, we got another new teaser from Lil Uzi Vert as they performed at the BET Awards. Although their performance came with some controversy, there is no doubt that fans were excited about it. That said, it led to some questions, such as: when is this album going to drop? Well, today, we finally got our answer. If you were to go to liluziofficial.com, you would see that The Pink Tape is listed with a release date of June 30th, which just so happens to be this Friday. Furthermore, you can see the cover art, down below.

Lil Uzi Vert On The Cover

Image via Lil Uzi Vert

This album certainly fits the aesthetic that Uzi has been trying to go far. We get Uzi standing in the middle of what looks to be an apocalyptic scene. Moreover, they have an American flag that has been given pink stripes. There is also a diamond eye in the middle of the scene, which certainly adds an eerie element to the entire thing. Overall, this is very unique cover art, and we’re sure fans are going to have a thing or two to say about it.

Hopefully, we get the tracklist very soon.

Official Album Teaser

