Lil Uzi Vert and JT have been together for quite some time now. Overall, the unlikely couple has been through some ups and downs over the years. However, they continue to be together, despite the odds. As far as celebrity relationships are concerned, they can be difficult to maintain. There are egos involved, and there are also plenty of other people who can come in and tear things apart. Although, for the most part, JT and Uzi have done their best to remain fairly lowkey.

Last night, however, that was not the case. It was the BET Awards and all of the stars had come out for a special hip-hop 50th tribute. Moreover, artists like Uzi got to take to the stage for some performances. In fact, Lil Uzi Vert was one of the highlights of the entire evening. They performed “Just Wanna Rock” and they even got to preview a brand-new song. Overall, fans were pretty stoked about this. Although, things devolved for Uzi as they got into a huge argument with JT, albeit a one-sided one.

Lil Uzi Vert & JT Argument

Full & clear video of Jt fighting Lil Uzi at the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/hkRFV8Ungu — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTings) June 26, 2023

In the Twitter clip above, you can hear JT saying “Fu**ing groupie… B**CH, f**k wrong with you, bi**h… gimme my fu**ing phone, b**ch.” She even throws her phone at Uzi during the argument, as people continue to look around in bewilderment. For the most part, no one actually knows why this took place. However, there are some who believe it all stems from Uzi shouting out Ice Spice in their new song. This is unconfirmed, although it certainly is a theory that makes a bit of sense.

The Shoutout In Question

As you can see in the video below, Lil Uzi Vert delivers the shoutout as part of the last line of the previewed song. It still remains to be seen when this song will make its way to The Pink Tape. This album has been teased heavily as of late, however, there is still no release date in sight. Let us know how excited you are for the project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Lil Uzi said this about ice spice in his song and JT decided to break up with him at the bet awards 😭 pic.twitter.com/WNz3uaGx6o — Qura (@Qurandale) June 26, 2023

