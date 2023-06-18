Lil Uzi Vert and Kai Cenat recently went live on Instagram together, where they engaged in a lively debate about their heights. Uzi accused Cenat of lying about his height, claiming that there’s no way he’s 5-foot-7. Cenat denied lying, noting that his ID even confirms his height. Uzi responded by telling the streamer that he could have lied about his height on his ID. When Cenat asked Uzi how tall they are, they responded “taller than you!” Uzi then said, “sh*t, if you’re 5-foot-7 then I’m 6-foot-1.” The funny debate continued, with both parties accusing eachother of being smaller than the other.

Lil Uzi Vert’s new album, The Pink Tape, is set to arrive shortly. Though it has no official release date, Uzi previously said it’ll drop this month. “We weeks away. I’m telling ya’ll, I’ma come correct. I’ma come correct,” they said earlier this week. Many fans think they’ll drop the album on National Pink Day, June 23. Uzi has been continuing to tease the highly-anticipated LP, previewing various tracks in the past few weeks. They shared what appears to be the album’s cover art yesterday, as well as some photos of Playboi Carti and Ken Carson. This led many fans to speculate that they will be featured on The Pink Tape.

Lil Uzi Vert And Kai Cenat Argue

Recently, Uzi confirmed that Carson produced a track on the album. They also said that the album has “Not that many features but the features that everybody thinks I should have.” Uzi added, “basically, where I started at is where imma finish.” DJ Akademiks previously claimed that Travis Scott also appears on the album, telling viewers that the collab is “fire.” Uzi recently told fans that there will be 25 songs on The Pink Tape and two bonus tracks.

Uzi also recently discussed being sober during the album’s recording process. “It was challenging at first. But then after probably after a month, I got used to it,” they told TMZ in March. “I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more,” they explained, “It was the same. Even better. Because I could think more clear and I could actually, like, instead of my words slurring, which is kinda of cool, everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music. How can I say? I didn’t play off the beat. I actually made song with topics this time.”

