Lil Uzi Vert teased the release date for the highly-anticipated project, The Pink Tape, during a video on Instagram. While playing a song off of the project, Uzi remarked that the release date is just “weeks away” at this point.

“It’s the motherfuckin’ countdown,” Lil Uzi Vert says in the clip. “We weeks away. I’m telling ya’ll, I’ma come correct. I’ma come correct.” Uzi previously teased that The Pink Tape will be dropping at some point later this month during an appearance at The Roots Picnic. Many fans have speculated that Uzi intends to drop it on June 23, which is National Pink Day in the United States.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Lil Uzi Vert performs during Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

In addition to teasing the release date for The Pink Tape this week, Uzi also posted photos of Playboi Carti and Ken Carson, leading to speculation that they’ll appear on the tracklist. Uzi further showcased what could be the album’s cover in an Instagram story from Friday night.

Lil Uzi Vert previews new "Pink Tape" track, promises album is "weeks away"https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/pjv4oJ8ujs — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 17, 2023

Uzi has been teasing The Pink Tape for years at this point, although their updates have gotten more frequent in recent months. In March, Uzi revealed to TMZ that they were sober for the recording of the project. “It was challenging at first. But then after probably after a month, I got used to it,” Uzi said. “I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more. It was the same. Even better. Because I could think more clear and I could actually, like, instead of my words slurring, which is kinda of cool, everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music. How can I say? I didn’t play off the beat. I actually made song with topics this time.”

