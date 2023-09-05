release date
- MusicScHoolboy Q Announces New Album "Blue Lips": Release Date, Tracklist & ReactionsAfter almost five years of studio project silence, the TDE mainstay is finally and officially keeping his word, which fans have trusted for over a decade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Is Still A "Cry Baby B*tch," According To Jack AntonoffClearly, Antonoff isn't exactly thrilled about sharing a release date with Ye.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Release Pushed Back AgainFans are going to have to wait even longer for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album.By Cole Blake
- Music"Vultures" Releasing December 31, Kanye West ConfirmsWest also announced another pre-release rave in Saudi Arabia.By Ben Mock
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals "INSANO" Release DateKid Cudi is dropping very soon.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Reveals Release Date For Ty Dolla $ign Collab Album, "Vultures"Fans are hoping he actually goes through with it.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSexyy Red Unveils Deluxe Album Tracklist & Release DateThe "Hood Hottest Princess" deluxe is on the way.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFrench Montana's "Mac & Cheese 5" Gets Official Release DateThe "Mac & Cheese" series began almost a decade and a half ago, and in early 2024, the Moroccan-American MC is continuing it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBenny The Butcher Begins Album Countdown For “Everybody Can’t Go”Benny The Butcher's new album is almost here.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Wayne & 2 Chainz's "Welcome 2 ColleGrove" Release Date Revealed"Welcome 2 ColleGrove" is almost here.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDanny Brown's "Quaranta" Album Finally Dropping In November: DetailsThe Alchemist and Paul White are among producers who contributed to the project's tracklist.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Wayne Unveils "Tha Fix Before Tha VI" TracklistLil Wayne's new album arrives very soon.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWestside Gunn's "And Then You Pray For Me" Release Date & Features RevealedFlygod also unveiled the artwork for the "Pray For Paris" sequel, which was also designed by the late Virgil Abloh.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBad Bunny's New Album May Arrive Later Than ExpectedBad Bunny appears to deny ever saying his next album will drop this year.By Caroline Fisher
- TechApple iPhone 15: Release Date, Price, Features & MoreApple’s latest flagship device is definitely worth splurging on.By Demi Phillips
- MusicNas Announces "Magic 3" Release DateNas and Hit-Boy are dropping their final collaboration, "Magic 3," later this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Barter 16" Gets Tentative Release DateSure, leaks and industry roadblocks might get in the way, but the Philly star is still set on releasing the anticipated mixtape very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Says Her Sophomore Album Will Drop In 2024Don't expect a new album from Cardi B before the end of the year.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Has Release Date But No Title For New Album, Says She & Megan "Tricked" FansThe cover art doesn't actually represent the sound of the track "BONGOS," the Bronx MC maintained, as she continues her hard work.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Reveals "For All The Dogs" Release DateDrake has blessed his fans with an official drop date.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Appears To Tease "For All The Dogs" Release Date With Cryptic IG PostDrake may have just hinted at the release date for "For All The Dogs."By Cole Blake
- MusicHalle Bailey Says Her Debut EP Is “Definitely” Dropping This YearHalle Bailey has provided an update on her upcoming solo EP.By Cole Blake