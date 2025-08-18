Earl Sweatshirt Confirms Release Date For New Album, "Live Laugh Love"

BY Cole Blake 501 Views
Primavera Sound 2022 - Weekend 1 - Day 2
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 03: Rapper Earl Sweatshirt performs on stage during Primavera Sound 2022 on June 03, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)
Earl Sweatshirt has a new album on the way titled, "Live Laugh Love," and it's dropping much sooner than fans may realize.

Earl Sweatshirt will officially be releasing what appears to be his fifth studio album, Live Laugh Love, on Friday, August 22. Taking to Instagram on Monday, he shared a picture of Chris Brown, a picture of himself, and a popular meme featuring LeBron James. In the caption, he confirmed: "8/22 LLLz."

While he didn't provide any further details, fans in the comments section are already thrilled. "Who’s living loving and laughing am I right," one user wrote. Another added: "Never lived laughed and loved so hard in my life."

The confirmation comes after rumors surfaced about a new project from Earl, over the weekend. The account, Debating Hip-Hop, on Twitter claimed that the rapper hosted a secret event in promotion of the project and played two unreleased tracks from it. Rumored contributors include Dave Chappelle, Navy Blue, Bktherula, The Alchemist, Vince Staples, Donald Glover (Childish Gambino), Liv.e, Steven Yeun, and more.

The new album from Earl won't be the first chance fans have had to hear from him, this year. Back in May, he teamed up with MAVI for the single, "Landgrab." The two previously collaborated on "El Toro Combo Meal," from Earl's 2019 EP, Feet of Clay.

Earl Sweatshirt & JPEGMAFIA Beef

Earl also wound up in the headlines, earlier this year, after JPEGMAFIA called out him and The Alchemist during an interview with Billboard. "I am a risk-taker! I'm one of the only risk-takers in rap!" he told the outlet back in June. "The rest of these motherf*ckers literally do the same thing. Alchemist, Earl and them? They've been making the same f*cking song for the last twenty f*cking years. Nobody gives a sh*t."

Earl never addressed the shot, but perhaps fans will hear a response on the new album. Live Laugh Love will be his first full-length project since dropping Sick! in 2022.

