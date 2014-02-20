Virginia-born singer, dancer, and rapper Chris Brown has been frequently compared to Michael Jackson, a testament to his widely recognized talent. And while he also shares some similarly notorious baggage, many continue to admire Breezy for his contributions to the contemporary RnB landscape. Launching his eponymous debut album at the age of 16, "Run It" helped skyrocket Breezy into mainstream stardom, evolving as an artist and performer with every release. In 2009, however, things would take a dark turn for Chris, who found his image and career in shambles after assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in a publicized domestic abuse case.

Despite things looking grim, and many actively turning their backs on Breezy, he ultimately overcame the fallout and continued his forward trajectory. With a fervent and loyal fanbase behind him, Brown delivered album upon album, including two late-decade leviathans in Heartbreak On A Full Moon and Indigo. Comparisons to MJ continued to pile on, many of which were delivered by his industry peers like 50 Cent and Joyner Lucas. All things considered, Chris Brown's talent has cemented him as one of the defining R&B artists of our time.