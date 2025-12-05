Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Makes Bold Claim About 50 Cent's Documentary Footage

May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Roger Bonds blasted Diddy over the footage in 50 Cent's new documentary miniseries, explaining its allegedly darker context.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the new Netflix documentary miniseries on Diddy, has already caused a bit of controversy. Namely, the Bad Boy mogul's legal team accused 50 Cent and the rest of the series' production team of stealing footage for the doc. However, former Bad Boy security guard Roger Bonds thinks these claims are bogus.

In a social media clip caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, the G-Unit mogul reposted a clip of Bonds talking about the documentary footage. He explained the alleged context behind the footage and claimed that it all falls back on Combs.

"'Yo Bonds, how 50 get [the footage]?'" he began. "When these young boys come in, first of all, [Diddy] only deals with young videographers. Because he wants to rob them and he knows that they want the opportunity to follow Puff Daddy. So they get them at a low price anyway. But when you stay out so many hours a day... Puff wants a videographer with him 24 hours a day. Whether we on a yacht, whether we on a ship. Wherever we're at, he wants to videotape that, right? So now, they come to an agreement, whatever the pay is gon' be.

Read More: The Notorious B.I.G.’s Estate Addresses Allegations From New Diddy Docuseries

Why Does 50 Cent Not Like Diddy?

"But then it be so many hours on that invoice that he don't want to pay," Roger Bonds continued. "He gets in touch with the office, the chief of staff, 'Yo, what is this I'm paying?' You know what you paying, you was outside all of these hours. It's 160-something hours in a week. You was outside 140. Being if you got a contract, and he don't stand to that contract, guess what happens? [The videographer] can do whatever he wants to do with that footage. So now that footage goes to the highest bidder. And 50 had to be the highest bidder. This is business. Everybody ain't in love with you. Everybody ain't dedicated, everybody ain't loyal to the point of stupidity. Trust me."

Netflix denied Diddy's team's accusations concerning Sean Combs: The Reckoning. "The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix," their statement to Variety read. "The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate."

Despite what both sides might say about the dynamic, it's clear that 50 Cent doesn't like Diddy. As for why, the origins could be just rap mogul competition. They used to collaborate, but issues over Combs' alleged involvement in the murders of Biggie and 2Pac, label tensions, and Combs' sexual misconduct scandal got in the way. 50 has trolled him incessantly on social media for the allegations against him and has long criticized how he managed his empire.

Read More: “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” Exposes Diddy’s Empire Of Influence & Abuse: Review

