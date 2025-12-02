50 Cent's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" Could Result In A Legal Battle With Diddy

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy and his team aren't happy about the way 50 Cent and Netflix obtained footage for "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

A representative for Diddy has accused Netflix of obtaining footage for 50 Cent's documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, without authorization. In a statement provided to Loren Lorosa, his team said they're demanding answers about how Netflix obtained the footage.

“We have confirmed that Netflix used footage that was never authorized for release - including private moments, pre-indictment material from an unfinished project, and conversations involving legal strategy that were not intended for public viewing," they wrote. "The footage was created for an entirely different purpose, under an arrangement that was never completed, and no rights were ever transferred to Netflix. A payment dispute between outside parties does not create permission for Netflix to use unlicensed, private material. None of this footage came from Mr. Combs or his team, and its inclusion raises serious questions about how it was obtained and why Netflix chose to use it.”

Furthermore, Diddy's rep. went after 50 Cent directly, blaming his motivation for making the film on their personal rivalry. They wrote: "50 Cent is a longtime public adversary who has mocked Mr. Combs for decades, posted fabricated accusations, and publicly celebrated his legal challenges. Even Mr. Jackson has admitted he was ‘shocked' Sean ever filmed some of these moments, which underscores that the footage is being exploited for entertainment rather than presented with fairness or context.”

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Hosted Annual Freak-Offs On The Anniversary Of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Death

How To Watch "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is available to stream now on Netflix. 50 Cent served as the executive producer on the film, while Alex Stapleton directed it. The four parts feature interviews with a number of celebrities, including Aubrey O’Day, Kirk Burrowes, Mark Curry, and more.

The documentary arrives as Diddy is currently behind bars. Earlier this year, a jury found him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in his criminal trial. He's serving out his 50-month prison sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey. He has repeatedly denied all of the allegations against him in recent years.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Accuses Netflix Of Obtaining Diddy Docuseries Footage Unethically

