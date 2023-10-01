documentary
- MusicKiller Mike Speaks On Rap Lyrics As Criminal Evidence In Upcoming Doc Clip"As We Speak: Rap Music On Trial" premieres on Paramount+ on Tuesday, February 27 following its Sundance premiere.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Where Is Wendy Williams?" Never Should Have Aired, Fans ArgueThe new Lifetime doc has viewers concerned.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Cries With Blac Chyna, Goes Wigless In Emotional Documentary: WatchWendy Williams' battle with aphasia and dementia was confirmed by her team today (February 22).By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Stans": Eminem Co-Producing "Edgy" Documentary Investigating Celebrity FandomsThe upcoming project will come from Em's Shady Films company.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWendy Williams' Documentary Reportedly "Blindsided" Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Sr."Where Is Wendy Williams?" premieres this month on Lifetime.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWack 100 Documentary Axed From WSHH After His Defamation ClaimWhile this removal doesn't resolve the legal dispute between WorldStarHipHop and the music executive, it's a conciliatory step.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Says She Has No Money In Gripping Trailer For "Where Is Wendy Williams""Where Is Wendy Williams" drops on February 24 & 25 on Lifetime.By Ben Mock
- MusicPharrell Williams Announces Film About His Life Made With LegosThe film is slated for release in October.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Nas X Shares Another Trailer For His Upcoming DocumentaryThe documentary is due out later this month.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureRun-DMC Documentary "Kings From Queens" Gets First TrailerThe series is set to release on Peacock.By Ben Mock
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Readies "The Marvelous Journey" Doc About His LifeGet to know more about "The Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo in his upcoming documentary featuring interviews with his family.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Tour Documentary Arriving On HBO And Max Later This MonthLil Nas's tour documentary will hit the platform on January 27.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music50 Cent Teases Diddy Documentary, Proceeds Will Go To Sexual Assault Victims50 Cent confirmed that the project is officially in the works last week.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture50 Cent's Diddy Documentary Officially In The Works: "I'm The Best Producer For The Job"According to Fif, Sean Combs will "file bankruptcy now" if he's smart.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Erupts Over "Alleged Serial Killer" Documentary About HimBoosie is not having it. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDJ Khaled To Produce Shyne’s Upcoming DocumentaryDJ Khaled is working with Shyne on his upcoming documentary, "The Honorable: Shyne."By Cole Blake
- Movies"Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story" Trailer Arrives: What We KnowFollow Tyler Perry on his journey from homeless playwright to billionaire mogul.By Demi Phillips
- Pop Culture"The Devil on Trial" Is Netflix's Most Chilling Documentary Of The SeasonThe recent arrival tells the true story behind "The Conjuring 3," making it a perfect watch for your Halloweekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Music"Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce" -- What We Know About The Tour Doc“YOU ARE THE VISUALS.”By Demi Phillips
- MusicKanye West Labels Cardi B An Illuminati Plant In Resurfaced ClipKanye West accused Cardi B of working with the Illuminati back in 2018.By Cole Blake