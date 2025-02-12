Wendy Williams Describes Feeling Like A Prisoner Amid Guardianship In New Documentary

BY Caroline Fisher 103 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"New Cash Order" Documentary Screening
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Wendy Williams attends the "New Cash Order" Documentary Screening at Lighthouse International Theater on February 20, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Wendy Williams wants out.

Wendy Williams and her guardianship have been a hot topic of debate in recent months. The beloved former talk show host is currently in an assisted living facility in New York City. According to her, however, she has no reason to be there. She was reportedly diagnosed with both dementia and aphasia back in 2023, which her guardian says has left her permanently "incapacitated."

TMZ recently dropped a documentary about the situation titled TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, which is available to stream on Tubi. In it, Williams opened up about how she feels about all of this, describing her life at the assisted living facility as that of a prisoner's. She alleges that she's only allowed to leave the facility with permission from staff, and that she's only been outside two times in the past 30 days.

Read More: Wendy Williams’ Guardian Requests New Medical Evaluation After Viral Interview Raises Questions

Wendy Williams' Guardianship
Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere
Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

On top of this, Williams alleges that she's unable to receive phone calls, and can only make calls out. Allegedly, she also lacks internet access, eats alone in her room, and is barely allowed visits. Williams says that all of this started when her bank Wells Fargo flagged some large unauthorized withdrawals. She she believes her son Kevin and others were allegedly behind them. Kevin insists he's done nothing wrong, but in September of last year, a judge appeared to side with his mother.

"While Mr. Hunter, [Kevin] apologized for past mistakes and inappropriate behavior, the court is not convinced that he can keep her safe and wouldn't willingly or unwittingly expose her to financial exploitation," the judge explained, per court documents obtained by TMZ. This isn't the first time fans have heard Williams speak this way about her guardianship. She made similarly concerning claims during a rare interview on The Breakfast Club last month.

Read More: Meek Mill Recalls Wendy Williams Behaving Strangely While Living In Same Building

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: All Star Game-Team Durant at Team LeBron Pop Culture Meek Mill Recalls Wendy Williams Behaving Strangely While Living In Same Building 1276
BODEGA x DIESEL - The Unofficial Official Basel Gift Shop Party Pop Culture Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Lawyer Provides Update On Her Health After Viral Interview 848
Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Pop Culture Wendy Williams Claims Her Court-Ordered Guardian Sold Her Cats 299
2018 The Hunter Foundation Gala Pop Culture Wendy Williams’ Guardian Requests New Medical Evaluation After Viral Interview Raises Questions 863