Wendy Williams Describes Feeling Like A Prisoner Amid Guardianship In New Documentary

Wendy Williams and her guardianship have been a hot topic of debate in recent months. The beloved former talk show host is currently in an assisted living facility in New York City. According to her, however, she has no reason to be there. She was reportedly diagnosed with both dementia and aphasia back in 2023, which her guardian says has left her permanently "incapacitated."

TMZ recently dropped a documentary about the situation titled TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, which is available to stream on Tubi. In it, Williams opened up about how she feels about all of this, describing her life at the assisted living facility as that of a prisoner's. She alleges that she's only allowed to leave the facility with permission from staff, and that she's only been outside two times in the past 30 days.

Wendy Williams' Guardianship

Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

On top of this, Williams alleges that she's unable to receive phone calls, and can only make calls out. Allegedly, she also lacks internet access, eats alone in her room, and is barely allowed visits. Williams says that all of this started when her bank Wells Fargo flagged some large unauthorized withdrawals. She she believes her son Kevin and others were allegedly behind them. Kevin insists he's done nothing wrong, but in September of last year, a judge appeared to side with his mother.

"While Mr. Hunter, [Kevin] apologized for past mistakes and inappropriate behavior, the court is not convinced that he can keep her safe and wouldn't willingly or unwittingly expose her to financial exploitation," the judge explained, per court documents obtained by TMZ. This isn't the first time fans have heard Williams speak this way about her guardianship. She made similarly concerning claims during a rare interview on The Breakfast Club last month.