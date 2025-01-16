Wendy Williams Compares Conservatorship To "Prison" In Rare Emotional Interview

Wendy Williams compared her living situation to being in prison while giving a rare interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning. She explained that she's "trapped in a conservatorship" in what marks her first live interview since the release of the 2024 Lifetime docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams? She insisted that she’s “not cognitively impaired,” following her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023.

"I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison," Williams said. "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor." She added that the "system is broken," and compared her treatment to "emotional abuse."

Wendy Williams Steps Out In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Williams also introduced her niece Alex, who corroborated her story while providing more insight. "They won't allow you to leave or have visitors," she said. "So you can't even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members. That's been the reality since 2023. She's sitting in that room that she's sitting in, she's there every day, all hours of the day, every week, every month, she's not getting proper sunlight. I went to New York in October to visit her. And the level of security and the level of questions that there were in terms of, 'Who am I? Why am I here? What's the purpose?' I mean, it was absolutely just horrible."

Wendy Williams Speaks On Her Conservatorship Situation