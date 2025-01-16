Wendy Williams Compares Conservatorship To "Prison" In Rare Emotional Interview

Wendy Williams says the "system is broken."

Wendy Williams compared her living situation to being in prison while giving a rare interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning. She explained that she's "trapped in a conservatorship" in what marks her first live interview since the release of the 2024 Lifetime docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams? She insisted that she’s “not cognitively impaired,” following her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023.

"I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison," Williams said. "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor." She added that the "system is broken," and compared her treatment to "emotional abuse."

Wendy Williams Steps Out In New York City
Wendy Williams Private Dinner
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Williams also introduced her niece Alex, who corroborated her story while providing more insight. "They won't allow you to leave or have visitors," she said. "So you can't even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members. That's been the reality since 2023. She's sitting in that room that she's sitting in, she's there every day, all hours of the day, every week, every month, she's not getting proper sunlight. I went to New York in October to visit her. And the level of security and the level of questions that there were in terms of, 'Who am I? Why am I here? What's the purpose?' I mean, it was absolutely just horrible."

Wendy Williams Speaks On Her Conservatorship Situation

The two also went after Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. The new interview comes after Williams resurfaced at her son Kevin Jr.’s college graduation in Miami in December. Check out Wendy Williams' full breakdown of her situation on The Breakfast Club below.

