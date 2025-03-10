Wendy Williams' Guardianship Faces Investigation From New York City Authorities

Wendy Williams' guardianship could end up being the focus of a new investigation from authorities in New York, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the former daytime television host just spoke at length with Adult Protective Services and that representatives from the program have already made calls to several people close to Williams as well. The update comes after she transferred into the memory unit of the facility she's living in for allegedly consuming too much alcohol at the building's restaurant.

According to TMZ, an NYPD vehicle was spotted outside of the facility on Monday morning as authorities performed a wellness check on Williams. The same morning, Wendy Williams could be seen standing in the window of her room on the phone.

An employee of the residence confirmed to TMZ, in February, that Wendy Williams won't have free access to the rest of the building now that she's on the 5th floor. They also clarified that the move is strictly in response to her alleged abuse of the restaurant doesn't have to do with her actual memory. "Wendy doesn't have good and bad days. She's the same all the time," they said. "You can tell her something today and 2 weeks later she'll remember it. Her memory is fine."