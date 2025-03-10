Wendy Williams' Guardianship Faces Investigation From New York City Authorities

Vulture Festival Presented By AT&amp;T - Milk Studios, Day 1
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Television host Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&amp;T - Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)
Wendy Williams has made numerous complaints about her situation at the assisted living facility in New York.

Wendy Williams' guardianship could end up being the focus of a new investigation from authorities in New York, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the former daytime television host just spoke at length with Adult Protective Services and that representatives from the program have already made calls to several people close to Williams as well. The update comes after she transferred into the memory unit of the facility she's living in for allegedly consuming too much alcohol at the building's restaurant.

According to TMZ, an NYPD vehicle was spotted outside of the facility on Monday morning as authorities performed a wellness check on Williams. The same morning, Wendy Williams could be seen standing in the window of her room on the phone.

Wendy Williams Guardianship Update

An employee of the residence confirmed to TMZ, in February, that Wendy Williams won't have free access to the rest of the building now that she's on the 5th floor. They also clarified that the move is strictly in response to her alleged abuse of the restaurant doesn't have to do with her actual memory. "Wendy doesn't have good and bad days. She's the same all the time," they said. "You can tell her something today and 2 weeks later she'll remember it. Her memory is fine."

It's far from the first time there's been complaints about the guardianship. During Wendy Williams' interview with The Breakfast Club, earlier this year, her niece, Alex, gave some more insight into the situation. "They won't allow you to leave or have visitors," she said. "So you can't even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members. That's been the reality since 2023. She's sitting in that room that she's sitting in, she's there every day, all hours of the day, every week, every month, she's not getting proper sunlight. I went to New York in October to visit her. And the level of security and the level of questions that there were in terms of, 'Who am I? Why am I here? What's the purpose?' I mean, it was absolutely just horrible."

